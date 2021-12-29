Bitcoin City: the first 100% ecological and tax-free city

In September 2021, the president of El Salvador Bukele announced that Bitcoin became the official state currency, which was also making its debut Chivo Wallet, the government’s digital wallet to manage transactions in BTC.

This maneuver was followed in November, again by Bukele, with the new announcement of the next construction of Bitcoin City, a real city founded only on cryptocurrency, which will be built in La Union in the east, near the Conchagua volcano, so as to exploit geothermal energy both for infrastructure and for mine Bitcoin.

What he hinted at Bukele even the urban plan of Bitcoin City which will be financed through the issue of Bitcoin bond already in 2022.

The city of Bitcoins will not only be green, but also completely tax free, with the exception of VAT, which will continue to be applied only because half of them will have to be used for city management services.

However, many analysts have lined up against this project and also the move that makes BTC legal in El Salvador. IMF (International Monetary Fund).

Above all, the lack of transparency that could hide the laundering of large sums of money is criticized, as well as the economic risks of the project an economy based on Bitcoins.

Moreover, precisely in December, that is, a few months after the activation of Chivo, there are already many citizens who complain Bitcoin thefts from their Wallets and the government’s inability to manage them.

While the president is silent on this issue, however, he announces with a Tweet that on 21/12/2021, at 21.00, El Salvador bought 21 more Bitcoins!

Start of the project for the construction of Bitcoin City in El Salvador, an ecological and tax-free city

In November, Salvadoran President Bukele announced plans to build Bitcoin City, that is, an entire city living and founded on cryptocurrency.

The project would be to finance the construction with the issue of bonds, the so-called Bitcoin bonds to be issued as early as 2022.

The advances on this great project were given by Bukele, who stated that Bitcoin City will be located in the eastern part of the region of The Union and, as it happens for the extraction of BTC, the whole city will be powered by the geothermal energy of a volcano. In this region there will be no other tax than VAT.

The IVA (VAT) would remain in force because half of the revenues from it would be used precisely to finance the bonds issued to build the city and for its management services, such as waste collection, etc.

According to Bukele, studies have shown that the infrastructure for Bitcoin City has a cost of 300,000 BTC, to be collected through the issuance of Bitcoin bonds.

What will Bitcoin City be like from an urban point of view?

From an urbanistic point of view Bitcoin City it should have a circular plan, with a square in the center in the shape of Bitcoin if you look at it from above, and have an airport, as well as residential and commercial areas.

In short, as can be seen from the press release of Bukele the urban plan for the new city founded on Bitcoins is also ready, without taxes and 100% ecological, since it is based on the geothermal energy of volcanoes.

The issuance of the first Bitcoin bonds useful for financing this project should start as early as 2022.

A few more details on the construction of Bitcoin City you can find it in the be Curios YouTube video:

Analysts against Bitcoin City: an unachievable project

How much reports Reuters magazine Blockstream chief strategy officer Samson Mow believes the first issue of these Bitcoin Bonds, which will be called “Volcano bond”, would have an initial value of $ 1 billion.

However, in the opinion of many analysts the project it would seem more imaginative that concrete, especially in view of its realization that plans a construction in the coming years.

The technical plans for the foundation of Bitcoin City they have not yet been revealed to the public and we only know what Bukele stated, which is that the city will be completely ecological, because it will be built near the Conchagua volcano, and fed entirely through geothermal energy also used for Bitcoin mining.

José Miguel Cruz, director of research at the Kimberly Green Latin American and Caribbean Center of Florida International University, of Salvadoran origin, argued instead the danger of this Bitcoin City project which is also being implemented in one of the poorest areas of the state. The same also claimed the little transparency of the entire project that revolves behind the Bitcoins in El Salvador, which not for not allows to exclude that behind money laundry.

Even the International Monetary Fund against El Salvador and Bitcoin City

Against Bitcoin City and more generally the adoption of cryptocurrency as a state currency in El Salvador has lined up on International Monetary Fund.

In a November 22 statement following Bukele’s announcement of plans to found Bitcoin City, the IMF has warned El Salvador of the risks of any economic damage caused by the BTC as a state currency.

Once again, the IMF is scary Bitcoin volatility which does not guarantee consumer protection or financial stability to the country.

Bukele’s 21 Bitcoins! El Salvador buys another 21 BTC on 21/12/2021 at 21.00

On December 21, 2021, the Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele to celebrate the date 21/12/21 informed the world through Twitter that the government proceeded to purchase at 21.00 of others 21 Bitcoin.

With the new purchase, the total reserve of Bitcoin owned by the State of El Salvador rises to 1,391 BTC.

In detail, the country that made the cryptocurrency the state currency along with the dollar and started buying BTC at September 2021, accumulating only in this month well 700 BTC: 550 purchased between 6 and 7 of the month and another 150 purchased on 20 September.

To these 700 Bitcoins were added another 420 bought on October 28 and another 100 on November 29.

In December, however, the president announced a first purchase of 150 Bitcoin on the 7th of the month and then the last one of 21 BTC on the 21st of the month.

Nearly $ 1 billion in Bitcoin disappeared from Chivo Wallet in El Salvador

When last September El Salvador decided to make Bitcoin legal and official, a special digital wallet was also created to manage cryptocurrencies, called Chivo Wallet.

Yet, a few months after its introduction, it seems that many citizens in El Salvador already complain about the disappearance of Bitcoin sums from your digital wallet.

In total, as a result of a series of unauthorized transactions, it seems that conspicuous figures from 100 to 16,000 dollars have disappeared from the Salvadoran Wallets, with a total shortfall for Chivo equal to $ 96,223.83.

Besides the losses, it seems that citizens also complain about the lack of assistance from the government which does not seem to have come to terms with anything, nor to have launched concrete investigations into the incident.

We remember that Chivo it had already shown technical problems on the day of its debut in September. In short, while the president thinks about Bitcoin City, it seems that the management of a life in BTC it is already creating management problems for the state.