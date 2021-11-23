Bitcoin City will rise in El Salvador

A whole city based on the Bitcoin: a dream for some, a joke for others, a project for the president of El Salvador Nayid Bukele.

Bitcoin City

The announcement came in style on the occasion of the Bitcoin Week organized in the first country in the world to consider Bitcoin as a currency:

What El Salvador intends to set up is a $ 1 billion project that it intends to raise through “Bitcoin Bond“. A chimera, however, which the president describes as a great dream: a great symbol of Bitcoin in the central square, no taxes and energy supplied by the nearby volcano to be able to mine cryptocurrency at minimal cost.

The tone of speculation clearly rises a lot: the bond would initially pay 6.5% interest and within 5 years local mining would allow additional interest to be paid. Everything is based on the assumption that the value of Bitcoin will continue to rise in value, supporting the growth of the entire system and, at the same time, the beliefs of those who see in all this is a huge opportunity and a gigantic Ponzi scheme.

Will El Salvador become the “Singapore of Latin America”? Nayib has bet on his entire mandate. But it is a naive bet that makes the wrists of the population tremble, whose stifled protests had clearly shown what the fracture was with the Salvadoran people.