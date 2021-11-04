Bitcoin clears Tuesday’s gains as Solana follows Ethereum to new all-time highs

On November 3, Bitcoin (BTC) slid to unchanged levels from 24 hours before the Wall Street opening after being pushed back by $ 64,000.

The price of BTC returns below $ 62,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirm the return of a disappointing sideways price action following Tuesday’s volatility.

As Cointelegraph reported, BTC / USD earned nearly $ 4,000 before hitting its local high. Thereafter, the momentum subsided resulting in a drop back to the current levels of $ 61,700.

However, analysts continue to dismiss any bearish theory for post-halving Q4.

“The market seems ready,”Summarized the well-known TechDev account on Twitter.

In an other tweet, TechDev reviewed the Fibonacci levels that determined the highs of Bitcoin’s price in Q4 of the post-halving cycles of 2013 and 2017.

Should BTC / USD repeat history, the closest extension of 4,236 to $ 73,500 will mark the beginning, not the end, of the most intense bull run.

“Will it hit the high or will we peak just above the 2,272 log level once again? Obviously I can’t say for sure, but I expect the 2-week RSI channel high to tell us,He explained, mentioning Bitcoin’s bullish relative strength index.

“But if you don’t anticipate either, and instead believe that BTC will suddenly hit a high at 4.236 linear level for the first time in history, and that the 2-week RSI will not hit the channel for the first time in history … warning is an extremely low probability bet. “

For the short term, the gradual increase in funding rates again coincided with the price decline.

SOL surpasses DOT with a new all-time high

Altcoins continued to move higher as Ether (ETH) hit new all-time highs above $ 4,600.

ETH / USD was followed by Solana (SOL), who made a new climb to the new record of $ 235.

Polkadot (DOT) has taken a break after hitting new highs on Tuesday and is hovering around $ 50 at the time of writing.

As Cointelegraph previously reported, some forecasts suggest targets of up to $ 14,000 for ETH and $ 100 for DOT.