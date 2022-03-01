Bitcoin climbs to $41,000 and overtakes the Russian ruble by market cap

After rising to levels beyond $41,000 on Monday, Bitcoin’s market capitalization has surpassed that of the Russian ruble.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, The market capitalization of Bitcoin (BTC) soared to around $780 billion on Monday, amid the price rising to $41,391, an increase of 5.7% in the last 24 hours. The market capitalization of BTC exceeds the money supply of the Russian ruble, which according to the Central Bank of Russia, was 65.3 trillion rubles as of February 1, about $629 billion at press time.

Russian ruble banknotes. Source: Pexels

This was likely because the Russian ruble is undergoing inflation amid sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.. According to Reuters, the central bank raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% on Monday, and the European Commission has announced plans to withdraw Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system.

Rather, many residents of both Russia and Ukraine appear to have driven trading activity on the exchanges, possibly out of concern for the stability of their countries’ respective fiat currencies and the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of soliciting donations for pro-Ukrainian causes. Cointelegraph reported on Feb. 24 – the same day Russian forces launched their attack – that Ukrainian crypto exchange Kuna had a total trading volume of roughly $4.4 million across all of its tokens over 24 hours.

The “flipping” most recent produced more than a year after the BTC price hit an all-time high of $48,200 following news that Tesla had purchased a total of $1.5 billion worth of the crypto asset. Bitcoin’s market capitalization rose to $871 billion, surpassing that of the Russian ruble, which was then hovering around $791 billion.

