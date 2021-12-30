Bitcoin & Co .: 2 cryptocurrencies poised for a monstrous rebound

If you’re trying to get rich by investing in cryptocurrencies, here are 2 that could help you reach your goal.

December was a tough month for most cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies: what are the good bets for 2022?

With money generally coming out of high-risk investments, many prominent names in the world of digital currencies are now trading far below their recent highs.

Cryptocurrencies will likely continue to be highly volatile in the short term and meanwhile two Motley Fool.com collaborators have identified two that could bounce back in 2022.

Ethereum

Daniel Foelber suggests Ethereum which, despite increasing its value by more than four times, probably offers the best risk / reward profile among the major cryptocurrencies.

Maybe not next year, maybe not 2023, but sooner or later it won’t be surprising to see Ethereum become the largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Investors interested in cryptocurrencies as an inflation hedge and store of value may be better off with Bitcoin, but those looking to leverage utility and innovation may be more interested in Ethereum.

The big risk with the Ethereum 2.0 update is the uncertainty that things will actually go according to plan.

Hopefully, Ethereum will be supported by thousands of other validators, making it more decentralized.

Sharding will also make the network exponentially faster – however, an upgrade of this scale to the largest blockchain by volume has never been done before.

Therefore, investors should accept delays in updating, knowing that in this situation it is much better to be safe than sorry.

With a market capitalization of around $ 470 billion and the potential to disrupt nearly every sector of the global economy, Ethereum presents itself as a great cryptocurrency for 2022 and beyond.

BAT

Keith Noonan suggests Basic Attention Token, noting that while 2021 trading has generally provided a very favorable background for the overall cryptocurrency market, the second half of the year has seen space investors shift towards application-backed tokens.

Money has generally shifted to currencies supported by networks and services that extend beyond mere currency and speculative investment vehicles.

For investors looking to take advantage of the transition to application-centric cryptocurrencies, Noonan believes Brave Software’s Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a great buy.

Brave is led by JavaScript creator and Mozilla founder Brendan Eich, and his cryptocurrency BAT looks like one of the most interesting long-term bets in the industry.

With bearish pressures rocking the broader cryptocurrency market for much of December’s trading, BAT is now down around 30% from its high at the end of November.

Brave Software’s outstanding management team and potentially disruptive approach to the web browser and digital advertising markets indicate potentially explosive rebound potential.