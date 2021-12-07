Bitcoin & Co .: 2 cryptocurrencies ready for a bull run

Here are two cryptocurrencies that are set to increase their value not for speculation but thanks to their fundamentals.

Do you want a cryptocurrency that can beat the market in the next few years? Then look no further than The Sandbox (SAND) and Cardano (ADA -0.47%).

Two cryptocurrencies to buy on fundamentals

This is what Will Ebiefung writes on the pages of The Motley Fool: both digital currencies seem poised for long-term success, as they build leadership positions in blockchain-based metaverse and decentralized application development.

The Sandbox

With a staggering 110% rise over the past 30 days, The Sandbox has already started its bull run.

And while cryptocurrency valuations are notoriously volatile, this project’s metaverse-centric token can maintain a stellar growth rate thanks to its prime mover advantage and potential use cases as the cornerstone of a decentralized virtual world.

The metaverse is a potential next-generation iteration of the internet that will support interconnected virtual realities.

And it could transform industries like gaming and social media by making them more engaging.

The Sandbox aims to address this opportunity by creating a blockchain-based platform where players can “build, own and monetize” gaming experiences, similar to publicly traded video game company Roblox.

The Sandbox also allows users to purchase virtual real estate known as “LAND” in its metaverse.

Ownership is registered via non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are digital records stored on the blockchain.

While blockchain projects should be viewed with healthy skepticism, The Sandbox is making impressive progress.

On November 29, the platform launched the Alpha version of its virtual world, which offers 18 gaming experiences and runs until December 19.

Its developer Pixowl also has real-world experience in developing mobile games for Android and Apple IOS and this helps to build its credibility.

Cardano

With a market capitalization of $ 51 billion, Cardano is the sixth largest cryptocurrency in existence, and for good reason.

It aims to compete with Ethereum to attract standalone user-created programs called decentralized applications (dApps) and boasts better speed and scalability than its bigger rival.

Dapps greatly increase the potential of blockchain technology beyond simply storing and transmitting value.

They enable use cases ranging from decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges to financial platforms that allow investors to borrow and lend their cryptocurrency holdings.

Cardano’s DApps use the network’s native token (ADA) to interact and pay commissions on its network, so they will have a direct impact on asset demand and valuation.

Cardano enabled smart contracts (self-executing programs used to create dApps) through its Alonzo update in September.

And it could take several years for the platform to boast a well-developed dApp ecosystem like its biggest rival, Ethereum, which hosts over 3,000 projects. But Cardano aims to bridge the gap by offering superior functionality.