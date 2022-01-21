Bitcoin & Co .: 2 cryptocurrencies that can fly this year

Among the thousands of cryptocurrencies available today, here are two that could see another huge rise after the amazing one in 2021.

At the end of 2021, with a market capitalization of $ 2.2 trillion, the total valuation of cryptocurrencies nearly tripled from $ 774 billion at the start of the year.

2022 also looks promising as the uncertainty of Covid-19 and inflation push investors to move away from fiat currencies.

According to Will Ebiefung, one of The Motley Fool’s contributors, there are two cryptocurrencies in particular, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), could be sparking this year.

Solana

With an increase of nearly 10,000% in 2021, Solana enjoyed a massive bull run last year.

The platform’s speed and transaction benefits can help keep momentum strong, attracting decentralized application (dApp) projects that need a robust blockchain platform.

DApps are programs that use self-executing smart contracts to offer services on the blockchain.

So far, these include relatively niche applications, such as decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges and digital art markets.

As the technology progresses, its areas of use will also improve.

With a capacity of 50,000 transactions per second, compared to Ethereum’s 15, Solana’s platform could help usher in a new generation of scalable blockchain-based programs with real-world utility.

The Solana Zebec-based payment protocol highlights this potential.

Zebec is designed to enable real-time financial transactions for payroll and investments.

In January, fintech company megacap Visa partnered with Zebec through its Fintech Fast Track program.

This agreement is an impressive signal of trust for the Zebec protocol and the Solana blockchain on which it is built.

Avalanche

Avalanche left 2021 behind with a surge of over 3,000%.

This cryptocurrency is designed for dApp development and can process a whopping 4,500 transactions per second.

Its unique transaction mastering mechanism could help support price growth by increasing the scarcity of its native token, AVAX.

Unlike Ethereum, which uses a cumbersome proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism where miners solve puzzles to verify transactions, Avalanche uses proof of stake (PoS).

Its miners validate transactions using the AVAX tokens they already own in a process called staking.

Tokens are locked, making them temporarily non-transferable, in exchange for new units valued at an annual percentage return (APY) of 9.8%, according to the platform’s website.

The transaction mastering system is great news for investors because scarce assets tend to be more valuable, assuming demand remains constant or increases.

Bet on innovation

Solana and Avalanche are very different cryptocurrencies, but they have one great thing in common: innovation.

Solana has optimized its blockchain for speed and scalability, while Avalanche’s unique transaction mastering mechanism could help increase its scarcity and token price.

These features could help both currencies soar in 2022 and it’s not too late for new investors to bet on their success.