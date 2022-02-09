Bitcoin & Co .: 3 cryptocurrencies ready to fly after the crash

The cryptocurrency market has lost a third of its value in less than a month, but this creates great buying opportunities. Here are which ones to bet on now.

The first month of 2022 was bad for almost all asset classes and proved particularly difficult for cryptocurrencies as well.

On an aggregate level, a third of the market value of digital currencies was destroyed in about three weeks.

It was therefore a real crash which, however, can turn into a great opportunity.

According to Sean Williams, a contributor to The Motley Fool, there are 3 cryptocurrencies in particular that have the potential to make investors richer after the January crash.

Cardano

Cardano, one of Ethereum’s main rivals, is trying to bounce back after a very difficult start to 2022.

There appear to be two factors that are convincing investors about Cardano’s long-term prospects.

One is the Goguen update published in September which introduced smart contracts into the Cardano blockchain, thus allowing for more complex transactions.

The other factor is the staggering scalability offered by the Cardano blockchain.

Among the many future updates that the engineers plan to implement there is one called Hydra which will allow the simultaneous processing of transactions and smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain.

Algorand

A second cryptocurrency that was hit by the January crash is Algorand which shed more than 40% in the first month of the year but appears to have a good chance of reversing course and making investors richer.

The strength of Algorand’s long-term usefulness is a combination of network efficiency, interoperability and its unique consensus mechanism.

With reference to this last aspect, it is worth mentioning Algorand’s pure proof of participation (PPoS) consensus mechanism.

Users are chosen secretly and randomly to vote for proposals and propose blocks and this selection method ensures that small holders of Algorand tokens are not able to intentionally block the network.

Solana

Like Algorand, Solana also experienced a drop of more than 40% in January and could now surprise investors on the positive side.

One of the key objectives of blockchain technology is the democratization of payments.

Solana is characterized in particular by some key aspects, such as speed, scalability and cost efficiency.

Speaking of speed, while Visa says it can handle up to 24,000 transactions per second, Solanda achieves more than double that.

The comparison is overwhelming also in terms of costs if you consider that for Solana on average there is a transaction fee of about $ 0.000025, so to get to $ 1 it takes about 4 thousand transactions.

These are figures that are far from those recorded on average for a transfer with a traditional bank.