Bitcoin & Co .: 3 cryptocurrencies that can rise by 1,000%

In 2021, the aggregate value of cryptocurrencies reached $ 2.2 trillion, with an annual gain of over 185%.

Cryptocurrency investors are clearly excited about the financial and non-financial applications of blockchain technology, as well as the role that blockchain could play in the metaverse.

With over 16,000 cryptocurrencies listed on CoinMarketCap.com, many are likely to fail. Some projects could lead to incredible returns for patient investors.

Sean William, one of The Motly Fool contributors, has selected three cryptocurrencies that have all the competitive advantages and the right differentiation to skyrocket 1,000% or more by 2026.

Avalanche

Avalanche is the 11th largest cryptocurrency and has a market value of $ 27 billion.

This digital currency is distinguished by three key characteristics: speed, scalability and compatibility.

In terms of speed, transactions on Avalanche’s network offer a blocking purpose of less than two seconds.

For comparison, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the two most popular crypto networks, complete transactions in average times of 60 minutes and six minutes, respectively.

There are clear comparative advantages when it comes to scalability over the big two as well. Bitcoin and Ethereum handle approximately seven and 13 transactions per second, respectively.

As for Avalanche, its development team promotes the network’s ability to process 4,500 transactions per second.

Being fast and scalable helps keep transaction fees on the Avalanche blockchain network rather low.

What is most striking about Avalanche is its compatibility. While it’s no secret that decentralized application (dApp) developers prefer Ethereum, Avalanche has the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) up and running on its blockchain. This is the software that developers use to create dApps on Ethereum.

It seems like a no-brainer that dApp developers will flock to Avalanche in 2022 and beyond.

Algorand

Another cryptocurrency that patient investors could see skyrocket 1,000% or more by 2026 is Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO).

It is currently the 19th largest digital currency, with a market value of $ 10.5 billion.

Algorand stands out for its speed, safety and attention to interoperability.

Similar to Avalanche, Algorand makes sending data, files or money fast, so much so that at the last check, Algorand’s website showed that it was processing at 1,162 transactions per second.

The real key to Algorand’s long-term success is its priority for interoperability. Put simply, we are witnessing the development of countless unique blockchain projects.

While some will play well with each other, there’s a good chance many won’t work together.

This means that it will not be possible to send data, files or payments, but Algorand is specifically trying to fill these technology gaps.

Axie Infinity

A third cryptocurrency with the momentum to see a potential rise of 1,000% or more over the next five years is Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS), the 31st digital currency by market capitalization, worth $ 5.8 billion.

Axie Infinity is a play-to-earn game based on the Ethereum blockchain and it can be easily guessed that it is not difficult to attract players if there is a potential monetary reward for their involvement.

What makes this project, and other blockchain-based games, so unique is the way ownership of these digital assets is recognized.

With traditional console and PC games, any characters or virtual worlds created remain the property of the company that developed the game.

With play-to-earn games like Axie Infinity, users own their own creations.

Each Axie created is a non-fungible token that can be used in the game, or be monetized in a market, i.e. bought and sold.

Allowing users to own their own creations is bound to bring a new level of excitement to blockchain-based games and virtual worlds.

According to data from TokenTerminal.com, Axie Infinity grossed approximately $ 1.23 billion in revenue from 180 days of protocol dApps.

This figure is second only to Ethereum, which made a staggering $ 5.15 billion in revenue over the same time frame.

With real capital flowing to Axie Infinity, it can be speculated that it could rise to the moon in the next five years.