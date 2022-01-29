Bitcoin & Co .: 3 cryptocurrencies that can rise by 300%

The stock markets have always been seen as an asset that over time has given investors great satisfaction.

However, even the excellent numbers of equity pale in the face of the extraordinary performance achieved by numerous cryptocurrencies.

Apparently, however, the party isn’t over at all, as several digital currencies still offer competitive advantages, differentiation and real-world appeal.

Sean Willias, one of The Motley Fool contributors, has identified three cryptocurrencies that could quadruple in value or even more by 2025.

Algorand

Algorand offers clear competitive advantages in terms of speed and scalability, just think that in December 2021, the network was handling 1,162 transactions per second and the sending of files, data or money reached its destination and was validated / regulated in less than five seconds.

A much shorter time than that of Bitcoin and Ethereum, equal to 60 and 6 minutes respectively, and this shows how much faster Algorand is compared to the most popular blockchain networks.

Algorand is also a step forward in network security, because the holders of this cryptocurrency are chosen randomly and secretly to vote on proposals and propose blocks.

This component of randomization, coupled with a vested interest in the success of the network, makes it highly unlikely that small players will be able to disrupt the network.

IOTA

A second cryptocurrency that has the potential to skyrocket 300% or more by 2025 is the lesser known IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA).

Its two main qualities are uniqueness and a superior network – the biggest differentiator with IOTA is that it isn’t actually blockchain-based.

This cryptocurrency uses the Tangle, a software protocol based on direct acyclic charts and viscerally different from the blockchain protocol.

To send an IOTA transaction, the sender’s device simply needs to verify two previous transactions in the Tangle, performing Proof of Work with very low difficulty.

Following this path allows to reach a double objective in terms of speed and cost, since unlike the ret blockhain problems of congestion and slowdown are avoided.

In addition to that, transactions are free and there is no separation between miners and users.

Another exciting news for IOTA is the launch of staking, which took place last month.

Investors can now wager their coins to earn Shimmer or Assembly tokens.

Finally, one final reason that will convince even more of IOTA’s potential is its partnership with IT solutions company Dell Technologies. IOTA works with Dell to analyze the reliability of the data before it is used by an application.

Avalanche

Another very promising cryptocurrency that can appreciate 300% or even more by the middle of this decade is Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX).

This digital currency offers a clear competitive advantage and compatibility that most other blockchain projects cannot boast.

Speed ​​and scalability are really important in the world of cryptocurrencies and it is imperative that blockchain projects provide demonstrable improvements to entice businesses and consumers to switch to blockchain.

According to the developers, the Avalanche network is capable of handling more than 4,500 transactions per second, completing each one in less than two seconds.

It is much faster than the existing payment infrastructure and light years faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum, compared to which the transaction fees in many cases are also considerably lower.