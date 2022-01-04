Bitcoin & Co .: 4 cryptocurrencies to avoid at all costs

2021 was a year of strong growth for cryptocurrencies: after starting the year with an aggregate value of $ 774 billion, the total value of over 16,000 cryptocurrencies touched $ 2.2 trillion at the end of 2021.

When there are over 16,000 digital currencies to choose from, there are sure to be some more dangerous than others.

Sean Williams, one of The Motley Fool contributors, points out 4 cryptocurrencies that, after being particularly popular last year, should be avoided like the plague in 2022.

Shiba Inu

Topping the list of digital currencies to avoid like the plague is none other than Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).

Last year this cryptocurrency recorded historic gains: at one point, at the end of October, SHIB tokens increased by 121,000,000% in less than a year.

Shiba Inu’s historical gains have been driven among other things by increased exposure in the form of more exchanges accepting SHIBs for trading and the launch of ShibaSwap.

However, Shiba Inu has three key flaws: the biggest problem is that it has no competitive advantage and offers no differentiation.

Second, it lacks utility in the real world and ultimately it must be borne in mind that history shows that stratospheric gains in the world of cryptocurrencies are accompanied by equally epic crashes.

Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars (CRYPTO: ELON) is on the list of cryptocurrencies to avoid in 2022.

The first reason is that you could invest in a project with no real use.

There is also no information on how many companies accept Dogelon Mars as a form of payment.

This is a good indicator that this cryptocurrency is not used by many companies around the world.

Outside of a small number of crypto exchanges, its ELON token has no real-world use.

Also, let’s not forget that Dogelon Mars has already exploded to the upside and shut down.

Over a three-week period last year, from April 22 to May 11, 2021, this cryptocurrency grew by more than 6,200%, but lost 97% of its value over the next six weeks.

It is best to avoid these illiquid and social media advertised tokens.

Floki Inu

Also stay away from Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI), which takes its name from the Shiba Inu adopted by Elon Musk, Floki.

Although FLOKI tokens appear to go up every time Tesla CEO tweets about Shiba Inus, Elon Musk has absolutely nothing to do with the project.

Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk is involved in the Million Gardens movement, designed to tackle the problems of world hunger, and FLOKI is also a part of it.

Let’s be real: Investors don’t buy based on what Kimbal Musk thinks or tweets.

Another problem with Floki Inu is its lack of usefulness in the real world, not forgetting that there have also been concerns about its aggressive advertising campaign in the UK.

The regulation surrounding cryptocurrency advertising is constantly evolving and Floki Inu could attract unwanted attention from UK lawmakers.

Dogecoin

The fourth and final cryptocurrency to avoid like the plague this year is Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Dogecoin has some connection with the richest person in the world, Elon Musk, who only owns three digital currencies, one of which is Dogecoin.

Tesla’s CEO has also tweeted in the past that he is working with Dogecoin developers to improve the network, but that has given Dogecoin just a bit more credibility in its upside than the other three cryptocurrencies we talked about earlier.

But Dogecoin too is completely devoid of competitive advantages or differentiation.

While its transaction fees are lower than those of Bitcoin and Ethereum, at the same time they are also consistently much higher than almost all other popular cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, Dogecoin’s blockchain isn’t particularly fast, offers no staggering scalability, and September saw the average number of transactions completed daily drop to a three-year low, around 20,000 per day.

Very few companies are willing to accept DOGE as a form of payment and this is an embarrassing indication eight years after its debut.