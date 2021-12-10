Bitcoin & Co .: cryptocurrencies, what future? What will 2022 look like

Cryptocurrency investors were nervous when 2021 came as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) had already risen by 309% and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) by 459% from the previous year.

Despite forecasts, the positive market momentum of 2020 apparently translated into strong gains in 2021.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum shot higher, followed by thousands of altcoins having their first taste of success.

It has been a rocky road with many bumps, but the general market trend has steadily pointed upwards.

According to Anders Bylund, one of the contributors to The Motley Fool, 2022 will answer some important questions that remained unanswered in previous years, setting the stage for cryptocurrencies and their investors in the long term. Here’s what to expect.

Cryptocurrencies: forecasts for 2022

It is impossible to say exactly what will happen to the cryptocurrency market in 2022 and beyond.

The questions are far more numerous than the answers, but by keeping an eye on some general trends in digital currencies, better investment decisions can be made as the market continues to evolve.

Three particularly important factors must be followed:

regulation in the United States and abroad;

mass market adoption of cryptocurrency payments;

ETFs based on bitcoin and other digital currencies.

As these problems develop and are resolved, the long-term future of the cryptocurrency industry will take shape.

A clearer picture is expected to emerge by the end of 2022, and a series of small steps that began with the creation of Bitcoin in 2009 are likely to continue for many more years.

Why cryptocurrency could be the future of money

In the best case scenario for 2022, regulators around the world will work out a global framework for regulating cryptocurrencies.

The Biden administration has assembled a highly skilled team to lead the cryptocurrency regulation process, led by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Securities and Exchange Commission President Gary Gensler.

Yellen has been following this industry for years, although she sometimes has a skeptical view. Gensler lectured on bitcoin, blockchain, and other cryptocurrency topics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2018.

With highly knowledgeable people setting the tone for future regulations, there is real hope that a viable system can be developed for investors, consumers, cryptocurrency firms, and traditional banks.

Knowledgeable regulators will understand crucial and significant issues such as the differences between a value storage system like Bitcoin and a sophisticated ledger with smart contracts like Ethereum.

As government entities work out a legal framework and tax system, cryptocurrencies could find their way into large-scale US consumer digital wallets.

Even though Bitcoin became legal tender in El Salvador in 2021, the US is unlikely to follow suit anytime soon.

However, many retailers are at risk of accepting payment in digital currencies, such as Bitcoin, Ripple XRP, or Litecoin.

The rise in the use of cryptocurrencies should spur regulatory agencies and politicians to take action, and blockchain systems should also benefit from widespread use.

These processes will spread across the cryptocurrency market in 2022 and beyond.

Investors can’t stand uncertainty, so even an overly tight regulatory framework is likely to be an improvement on today’s rickety supervision.

Why cryptocurrency may not be the future of money

A brighter future for cryptocurrencies could be delayed in several ways:

politicians back off and fail to reach a reasonable regulatory framework in 2022;

politicians may decide that currencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin are only for illegal activities and bad actors;

Retailers may hesitate at the unpredictable value of digital currencies and instead insist on traditional cash or credit card transactions.

In any combination of these circumstances, the digital currency revolution could be delayed for several years.

And, assuming it eventually comes, it might look very different from the Bitcoin-led sea change that gained momentum in 2021.

In the long run, it seems unlikely that any government or group of nations will completely stop the cryptocurrency idea, but it is possible that the movement will slow and steer the final product in various directions.

These risks may seem hypothetical, but they are very real, which is why it is good not to bet large amounts on Bitcoin, Ethereum or cryptocurrencies in general.

The next heart-pounding market move may still be negative with the echoes of the 2018 crash.