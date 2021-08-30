Bitcoin & co, how to invest with funds and platforms (and what the tax authorities are asking for)

Estimates for the future

The spotlight on the world of cryptocurrencies is rekindled, with bitcoin returning to 50 thousand dollars. A gallop that saw the most famous of virtual currencies make a jump of about 60% in just 4 weeks (last July 21 it had touched a minimum of 29,519.3 dollars).

And now we have returned to look at stratospheric objectives such as those that last year, in May, were forecast for the third halving of bitcoin (the halving of the quantity produced). With a target of 100 thousand dollars and over. Meanwhile, the euphoria is infecting the whole sector: from ether (the token of the Ethereum system) to dogecoin, from litecoin to bitcoin cash, up to lesser-known crypto such as Terra and Polygon (in 14th and 15th position in the ranking by capitalization ), which since the beginning of the year have been recording four-digit increases, respectively of 4,309.65% and 8,954.02% (Coinmarketcap data as of 23 August 2021).

Bitcoin at $ 50,000 for the first time in three months? This does not surprise us at all – comments Orlando Merone, country manager for Italy of Bitpanda -. It had already happened in February and then again in March and April. Meanwhile, Ethereum is increasingly strengthening its position, while other cryptocurrencies such as cardano, chainlink or polkadot are making various investors happy. This is the demonstration that, as we have been saying for some time, cryptocurrencies are here to stay and 2021 is definitely the year of their consecration as a concrete reality for all types of investors, both retail and institutional.

