Bitcoin & Co .: the 3 best cryptocurrencies to buy now

The total value of all cryptocurrencies has gone from $ 14 billion to over $ 2 trillion in the past five years.

The potential for further upside still makes digital currencies attractive as a gift to yourself or others.

From the pages of The Motley Fool, John Ballard points out that cryptocurrency prices can be quite volatile, so giving away some digital currencies is a great way to learn the ins and outs before committing hard-earned cash to this risky market.

According to Ballard, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana will still give great satisfaction.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the most widespread cryptocurrency, with a market value of approximately $ 967 billion, which represents 40% of the cryptocurrency market.

Its size and value make it one of the best digital coins to keep in your wallet.

Bitcoin has been around for longer than all other coins, which has led to more people transacting with this cryptocurrency.

The popularity of Bitcoin is why it is the most widely accepted cryptocurrency for payments at merchants and online stores, which makes it more valuable for people to keep in their digital wallets.

According to data from Cryptwerk, a total of 2,979 shops and markets accept Bitcoin and altcoins for payment.

The growing popularity of Bitcoin as a form of payment could lead to increased demand and further increase in value over time.

There are still hundreds of millions of people who could one day enter the market and create new demand for the most popular coin, thus helping to further grow its value.

Ethereum

Ether (ETH) is the cryptocurrency behind Ethereum. It is the second most valuable cryptocurrency, accounting for around 22% of the total market.

Many investors are buying Ethereum, the value of which has grown nearly 800% over the past year.

This is because the technology behind Ethereum allows for more use cases than Bitcoin, including applications in games, finance, private transactions, and non-fungible assets.

There is also a pending update to the Ethereum protocol. Ethereum 2.0 is expected to make transaction processing faster.

It is currently capable of processing 15 to 45 transactions per second, much faster than Bitcoin which boasts around three transactions per second.

Ethereum 2.0 also promises to make Ethereum safer against attacks and more energy efficient.

It is for these reasons that Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin over the past year and because some believe it may one day exceed its market value.

Solana

If investors are interested in Ethereum for its higher utility value than Bitcoin, then they should love Solana even more than Ethereum.

It enables a broad ecosystem of over 400 applications, including decentralized finance, the largest market for non-fungible tokens (OpenSea), and various apps and games.

Solana is also appreciated for its speed, so much so that it surpasses Bitcoin and Ethereum, as it currently processes up to 2,500 transactions per second, however, at a relatively low cost.

Major credit cards can handle thousands of transactions per second and this is a major hurdle digital currencies must overcome to become a traditional payment method.

It is precisely Solana’s speed advantage that has thrilled many cryptocurrency fans with its prospects.

Solana has skyrocketed in value since the start of 2020, with its market capitalization rising from $ 1 billion to $ 59 billion.

It is currently the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market value, so it is large enough to start gaining widespread adoption as a form of payment, but still small enough to offer potentially better returns than Bitcoin or Ethereum.