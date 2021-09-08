Bitcoin, collapse after the official debut in Salvador: the president buys 550. Citizens’ protests

MILAN – Bumpy debut for the Bitcoin in its first day as legal tender in Salvador. The cryptocurrency plunged more than 10 points. A series of technical problems that have made Chivo inaccessible, the State wallet where you can keep the Bitcoins purchased and where the equivalent of 30 dollars in cryptocurrency is given away at the time of first access, also contributing to the reductions.

The sharp slowdown in Bitcoin did not worry the president Nayib Bukele, the main sponsor of the cryptocurrency, which has indeed announced that it has bought 550 bitcoins taking advantage of the fall in prices. “It seems that the discounts are running out. Thanks to the fall, International Monetary Fund, we have saved a million in print. Now El Salvador holds 550 Bitcoins,” wrote the president ironically with the IMF, which had expressed skepticism and concern about the choice. of the country to give legal tender to Bitcoin.

It appears the discount is ending ?? Thanks for the dip @IMFNews. We saved a million in printed paper. El Salvador now holds 550 bitcoin.#BitcoinDay #BTC ???? – Nayib Bukele ???? (@nayibbukele) September 7, 2021

However, the government’s move has also met with strong criticism in the country. The capital San Salvador yesterday was the scene of a crowded popular protest against the introduction of cryptocurrency as the country’s legal currency in what according to local observers was one of the major demonstrations that took place in Bukele’s two-year rule.

Several social organizations, writes the news portal elsalvador.com today, “took to the streets yesterday to protest against the use of cryptocurrencies and demand that Parliament repeal the Bitcoin law, considered by many economists to be improvised and harmful to the national economy “. “We don’t want Bitcoin in El Salvador” was the main slogan of the protesters, who also took the opportunity to protest against a possible re-election of Bukele as president and for the latest decisions taken against the judiciary.

Elsalvador.com for its part gave space to the opinion of Professor Steve Hanke, professor of economics at John Hopkins University in Baltimore, according to which “the first day of Bitcoin in El Salvador is an anticipation of what will come in the near future: monetary chaos and disaster “. “As I said – he later said – the volatility of Bitcoin implies that it cannot be used as a reliable accounting unit, and therefore it cannot be taken as a real currency”. The economist finally argued that President Bukele “is playing with taxpayers’ money”.