Bitcoin collapse inevitable. It’s like exchanging stamps

“Sooner or later private money collapses usually. Sure you can get rich by trading bitcoins but it is comparable to stamp trading“said Stefan Ingves, governor of Sveriges Riksbank (the Central Bank of Sweden) on Thursday during a banking conference in Stockholm. Despite the huge success of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, in general, and the support of the likes of Elon Musk of Tesla or Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management, as Bloomberg notes several central bankers have compared the phenomenon even from Tulipomania, the surge in tulip bulb prices that culminated in 1636, generally considered the first true speculative bubble in history.

For the governor of Riksbank, a collapse of Bitcoin is inevitable

For Ingves they remain doubts about Bitcoin’s resilience without institutional support traditional. Previously, however, the governor of the Riksbank had pointed out that cryptocurrencies will hardly escape regulatory supervision. In the meantime, it was China that tried, last June, which, so far, has obtained the only result of scare off many of those who are dedicated to Bitcoin mining outside the country. In reality, on the other hand, according to various observers for its political realism, Beijing can only take note of the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies among the population. And therefore can’t sink the blow.

Bitcoin barter tool according to Banco de México

Meanwhile, another governor, Alejandro Díaz de León, who heads Banco de México (Banxico), intervened on the subject, according to which the Bitcoin is a tool for bartering rather than legal tender. And above all, it is one low store of value due to wild price swings. For Díaz de León, Bitcoin is more comparable with a precious metal than with a legal tender currency. According to reports from Reuters, for the number one of Banxico a cryptocurrency to be considered money it must be a reliable payment method and therefore it should safeguard its value. Which does not happen considering the strong price fluctuations even within a single day.

Bitcoin unreliable payment method. Too many oscillations

The topic has become particularly hot in Latin America after in June Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez, president of El Salvador, managed to get parliament approved his plan to make Bitcoin legal tender. For El Salvador, of course, the its main objective would be to free itself from the US dollar and parallels with Mexico leave the time they find considering the decidedly different dimensions between the economies of the two countries. However, Díaz de León stressed that Mexico has no intention of adopting cryptocurrencies as El Salvador did, precisely because of the flaws that characterize these tools.

(Raffaele Rovati)