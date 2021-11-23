Bitcoin collapses along with Ethereum but small cryptocurrencies rise

Black period for Bitcoin and Ethereum, even if the latter seems to have subtly pointed towards a slight positive trend. In any case, it seems that even in the world of cryptocurrencies the ancient saying holds true: “Not all evils come to harm”. In fact, if there is someone crying for something, there will surely be another who is laughing at it. And so it happened precisely with regard to crypto prices. If it is true that the giants are suffering and their price is falling, on the contrary that of small cryptocurrencies rose. Let’s find out which memes we’re talking about.

Sudden increase for small cryptocurrencies in spite of Bitcoin and Ethereum

If Bitcoin and Ethereum are losing valuable positions in the crypto ranking Top Ten of CoinMarketCap, some small cryptocurrencies are moving up the slope. It seems that the list will have to change shortly given the strong increase in Avalanche (AVAX) which has almost reached 40%. Very good for too Cro by Crypto.com which, identically, has exceeded the 40% increase. On the other hand, bad for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, who both lost position, both marking a collapse of 15%.

There are many who hope that the next to make their investors dream, given the trend of small cryptocurrencies, are Solana And Cardano. HEX but no, it turned out to be the worst in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin is still falling despite the news coming to us from El Salvador. Thus it was traded lower, with its price still moving away from the psychological threshold of 60,000 dollars.

Nayib Bukele he even announced the construction Bitcoin City, the city of the cryptocurrency queen. Everything has already been studied and designed. It will be powered by a volcano, an airport, residential and commercial areas will be built inside. Also, last but not least, a central square in the shape of Bitcoin. In short, they are all worried about the queen of cryptocurrencies waiting for her to return to the old glories of the past when she gave strong emotions, but above all important gains.