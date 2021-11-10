Bitcoin collapses, Ethereum acquires ATH, XRP, new fast-growing Dogecoin, the market reaches $ 3 trillion “Crypto Insider

The second week of November is also a promising start. We see the biggest Cryptocurrency The market finally broke through after being stuck for weeks and immediately lowered the price a lot Altcoin with him. This brings the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies above $ 3 trillion for the first time!

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) has been solidifying for nearly three weeks. The range in which the price floated was narrowing and it looked like the price was about to burst. We finally saw it happen last night. Bitcoin held up well around $ 62,000 yesterday and started slowly climbing towards $ 63,000 by the end of the day.

Shortly after midnight, Bitcoin finally broke out and the price jumped from $ 63,000 to $ 65,650, an increase of more than 4% in less than an hour. Bitcoin then continued its rally and briefly hit $ 66,400 this morning. This is the highest since October 20, when the new bitcoin was launched absolutely high (ATH) from $ 67,275.

The increase was accompanied by a large percentage close short More than 400 short positions were liquidated.

nearly 400 #BTC Short positions cleared within an hour, open interest increased to $ 15.5 billion, funding rates to just 0.02, and a slight decrease in the estimated leverage ratio.#BTC He sends it and tightens the shorts. pic.twitter.com/yC5m2jnGCN – Daniel Joe (@ DanielJoe916) November 8, 2021

At the time of writing, the price was making a small correction to fall below $ 66,000, but it looks like this gain may rise soon. The frank interest The futures market is still high while the funding rate is still low. Furthermore, we see that miners not only hold bitcoins, but are earning (almost) more than ever

# bitcoin see miners BTC dollars The income is halved every four years. In the current era, the average miner is between 900 and 1000 BTC dollars Per day. Despite this decline BTC dollars Denominated income, USD mining revenue has halved 550% since 2020, approaching the ATH of USD 62 million per day. pic.twitter.com/ucswcut7wH – glass knot (glass knot) November 8, 2021

Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) Down with bitcoin. Although Ether rose less rapidly than Bitcoin last night, the price was already closer to its peak. Ether managed to find support yesterday at $ 4,600 and surpassed Bitcoin shortly after midnight. Ether then broke last week’s ATH level and reached $ 4,700. The price continued to rise overnight, peaking at $ 4,780 this morning, another new ATH. Ether also made a slight correction this morning, but it is already getting closer to ATH. We may see another ATH in the next few hours.

Binance Coin, Solana in Polkadot

On the other hand, we see that the strongest gains from last week are now correcting to the downside. Binance Coin (BNB) hit $ 668 yesterday, its highest level since May, and it looks like the price will continue to rise. However, BNB has since made a sharp downward correction. BNB’s price drops 4% and ends at $ 640.

Solana (SOL) hit a new ATH of $ 260 yesterday but then corrected downwards as well. The SOL fell 3% to $ 245 this morning. Polkadot (DOT) dropped significantly last night, but is recovering a bit this morning. However, the DOT price is in the red today.

XRP, dogecoin in shiba inu

Ripple (XRP) at the top. XRP entered $ 1.12 on Saturday and has been on the rise ever since. The price rose with Bitcoin and Ether last night and hit $ 1.28 this morning. This increases the XRP by 9%. Dogecoin (DOGE) is active at the time of writing. DOGE is up 10% and currently stands at $ 0.288. This is still 61% below its May ATH. On the other hand, Shiba inu (SHIB) is still in a bearish trend. The SHIB price is back in the red at 5% and is now exiting at $ 0.00054.

100 strongest climbers

A little below that, we see that Avalanche (AVAX) still has high performance. AVAX is up 10% and just earned another $ 95 ATH. Exchange tokens like kucoin token (KCS), crypto.com coin (CRO), and okb (OKB) have all gone up by more than 13%, but now it may seem like they are correcting themselves.

Even faster increases are the toroidal cycle (LRC), which is 14.5% positive, and cadine (KDA), which is about 16% positive. The last two altcoins are also up 150% and 200% from last week, but are still well below the ATH.