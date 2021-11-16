BITCOIN collapses intraday what happens. Prof Angelo Ciavarella speaks

, and the entire related sector are facing significant and noteworthy selling pressures today.

The sale began during the early hours of Asia after the Wall Street Journal quoted social media giant Twitter Ned Segal as saying that investing money in crypto assets like bitcoin “doesn’t make sense” right now.

Also important US reform yesterday, che we have covered in this video that you find below, explains the important implementations that could affect the entire sector from a taxation perspective.

Live we analyze scenarios and charts of indices such as:,,, and in addition to oil, gold,, Bitcoin and stocks such as UniCredit (MI :), Intesa Sanpaolo (MI :), Enel (MI 🙂 and Eni (MI 🙂 .