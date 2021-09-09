Bitcoin collapses on the day of the consecration. Offense or market?

A gigantic domino for Bitcoin that collapses in a day that was to go down in history. A single crazy sale of 44 million, platforms that go into fibrillation, some crash and struggle to restart. The price of Bitcoin in just a few minutes it goes from the value of 52 thousand dollars to that of 43 thousand. CoinBase goes haywire, it is one of the most important platforms in the world.

Afterwards, it will also pay a negative duty on the American stock market with a loss of almost 5 percentage points. Here, in a few lines, is the chronicle of an announced currency crisis. Above all a day to forget for the trend of the main cryptocurrencies. It is difficult to understand the logic of what happened.

El Salvador, it was supposed to be a day of celebration

Yesterday was supposed to be a day of celebration for Bitcoin. El SalvadorIn fact, whose economy last year suffered the deepest collapse of the last four decades, it became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. In short, Bitcoin like the Dollar.

President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for cryptocurrency adoption, said the advent of Bitcoin will help Salvadorans save about $ 400 million that the government calculates is spent annually on commissions for remittances, giving access to financial services to non-banks.

To warm up a skeptical audience, Bukele promised every citizen $ 30 in Bitcoin to subscribe to a government-issued digital wallet. Before the launch, the president tweeted that he had bought Bitcoin and contributed with his initiative to bring the value of the cryptocurrency to over $ 52,000.

Bitcoin, and instead collapses

Shortly after rising, bitcoin collapsed a few hours later to reach the current $ 45,000. Bitcoin loyalists point out that there has been an all-out negative press campaign.

Immediately after the bitcoin law was passed, the rating agency Moody’s it downgraded El Salvador’s creditworthiness, while the country’s dollar-denominated bonds also came under pressure from the markets. There was also the fear that a loan of over $ 1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) might not arrive already in progress for El Salvador.

The moral of the story

It’s hard to say if everything we saw yesterday is normal. The fact that the collapse comes on the day of an important consecration leaves some doubts. But if there is any doubt, it is still part of a path that Bitcoin has been following for years.

Living on the edge of international market regulations is already a rule. The rule that there are no rules, we have written it other times, allows situations at the limit. The tweets of Elon Musk of the recent past have been a testimony. Cryptocurrency subscribers cannot fail to take into due consideration that, if you want to be outside the rules, you often run the risk of having to pay the price. After all, if you were the regulators, what would you do?