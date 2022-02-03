https://it.sputniknews.com/20220203/bitcoin-crolla-oltre-il-5-e-tocca-i-36400-dollars-14894473.html

Bitcoin collapses over 5% and touches $ 36,400

Bitcoin collapses over 5% and touches $ 36,400

The price of the cryptocurrency note has fallen by more than 5% in the last day, after hitting $ 36,400, according to the trading data. 03.02.2022, Sputnik Italy

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency platform in terms of trading volume, bitcoin depreciated by 5.6% at 11:57 am, compared to twenty-four hours earlier, to drop to $ 36,410. consecutive day, Bitcoin lost value; on Tuesday, the price of the cryptocurrency was between 38-39 thousand dollars. Since January 21, the value of the cryptocurrency has dropped below the $ 40,000 mark, while bitcoin was worth around $ 46,000 at the beginning of the year. At the end of last year, Bitcoin rose in price 1.6 times, reaching the value of 46,200 dollars, compared to 28,900 at the beginning of 2021. However, in the first quarter the cryptocurrency doubled the price, up to 58,700 dollars. In November, the price of Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $ 69,000, after which it reversed the bullish trend, starting to depreciate.

