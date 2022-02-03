https://it.sputniknews.com/20220203/bitcoin-crolla-oltre-il-5-e-tocca-i-36400-dollars-14894473.html
Bitcoin collapses over 5% and touches $ 36,400
Bitcoin collapses over 5% and touches $ 36,400
The price of the cryptocurrency note has fallen by more than 5% in the last day, after hitting $ 36,400, according to the trading data. 03.02.2022, Sputnik Italy
2022-02-03T13: 33 + 0100
2022-02-03T13: 33 + 0100
2022-02-03T13: 33 + 0100
bitcoin
finances
cryptocurrencies
stock exchange & markets
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/525/41/5254192_0:14:2369:1347_1920x0_80_0_0_077a382934eb187fe81ab12256278604.jpg
On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency platform in terms of trading volume, bitcoin depreciated by 5.6% at 11:57 am, compared to twenty-four hours earlier, to drop to $ 36,410. consecutive day, Bitcoin lost value; on Tuesday, the price of the cryptocurrency was between 38-39 thousand dollars. Since January 21, the value of the cryptocurrency has dropped below the $ 40,000 mark, while bitcoin was worth around $ 46,000 at the beginning of the year. At the end of last year, Bitcoin rose in price 1.6 times, reaching the value of 46,200 dollars, compared to 28,900 at the beginning of 2021. However, in the first quarter the cryptocurrency doubled the price, up to 58,700 dollars. In November, the price of Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $ 69,000, after which it reversed the bullish trend, starting to depreciate.
https://it.sputniknews.com/20211228/crollo-del-bitcoin-e-normative-piu-severe-le-previsioni-degli-esperti-finanziari-per-il-2022-14378916.html
Sputnik Italy
feedback.it@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik Italy
feedback.it@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News bulletin
it_IT
Sputnik Italy
feedback.it@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/525/41/5254192_278:0:2091:1360_1920x0_80_0_0_cd68586aa1dd9e7a5729c465ddd64ccf.jpg
Sputnik Italy
feedback.it@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik Italy
feedback.it@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
bitcoin, finance, cryptocurrency, stock exchange & markets
The price of the cryptocurrency note has fallen by more than 5% in the last day, after hitting $ 36,400, according to the trading data.
On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency platform in terms of trading volume, bitcoin depreciated by 5.6% at 11:57 p.m., compared to twenty-four hours earlier, falling to $ 36,410.
For the second consecutive day, Bitcoin lost value; on Tuesday, the price of the cryptocurrency was between 38-39 thousand dollars. Since January 21, the value of the cryptocurrency has fallen below the threshold of 40 thousand dollars, while at the beginning of the year the bitcoin was worth about 46 thousand.
At the end of last year, Bitcoin rose in price 1.6 times, reaching a value of $ 46,300, compared to $ 28,900 at the beginning of 2021. However, in the first quarter the cryptocurrency doubled in price, to $ 58,700. In November, the price of Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $ 69,000, after which it reversed the bullish trend, starting to depreciate.