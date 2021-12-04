Bitcoin collapses, swooping down: -16% in one day

Only a few weeks have passed since the historical record set at the beginning of November (touching $ 69,000) and yet it seems an eternity has passed, at least taking into account the latest developments: Bitcoin goes down again, closing a black week that involved the entire world of cryptocurrencies.

BTC returns to $ 47,000

At the time this article is written and published, BTC is trading at $ 47,478 (source CoinDesk), after losing over 16% in the last 24 hours. The first of the two graphs below is useful to appreciate the variation observed for seven days now.

The downward trend emerges even more clearly and sharply if we analyze the entire month left behind.

The interventions on the subject by the authority at a global level (in Italy the Revenue Agency ruled with regard to the declaration of corrections) and the discussion regarding the environmental sustainability, which has always been considered the main criticality of the decentralized infrastructures on which cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are based.

The advice for investors and aspiring ones, net of the forecasts formulated by analysts, it is, as always, to approach the purchase and sale of these assets with extreme caution, with attention and above all having clear what are the possible negative consequences. The prospect of an almost immediate return in the event of growth counteracts the risk of having to deal with a sudden collapse like the one we have witnessed in recent days, with the specter of volatility threatening savings and portfolios.