News

Bitcoin collapses, swooping down: -16% in one day

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Only a few weeks have passed since the historical record set at the beginning of November (touching $ 69,000) and yet it seems an eternity has passed, at least taking into account the latest developments: Bitcoin goes down again, closing a black week that involved the entire world of cryptocurrencies.

BTC returns to $ 47,000

At the time this article is written and published, BTC is trading at $ 47,478 (source CoinDesk), after losing over 16% in the last 24 hours. The first of the two graphs below is useful to appreciate the variation observed for seven days now.

The value of Bitcoin and its variation in the last week (04/12/2021)

The downward trend emerges even more clearly and sharply if we analyze the entire month left behind.

The value of Bitcoin and its variation in the last month (04/12/2021)

The interventions on the subject by the authority at a global level (in Italy the Revenue Agency ruled with regard to the declaration of corrections) and the discussion regarding the environmental sustainability, which has always been considered the main criticality of the decentralized infrastructures on which cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are based.

The advice for investors and aspiring ones, net of the forecasts formulated by analysts, it is, as always, to approach the purchase and sale of these assets with extreme caution, with attention and above all having clear what are the possible negative consequences. The prospect of an almost immediate return in the event of growth counteracts the risk of having to deal with a sudden collapse like the one we have witnessed in recent days, with the specter of volatility threatening savings and portfolios.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Hammamet film, plot, actors, cast, final, where it is shot, location

October 1, 2021

Bitcoin: Twitter could enable BTC tips

September 2, 2021

“I’m learning to be normal”

August 7, 2021

Eternals, Angelina Jolie challenges the cast of the film in a contest of gazes (VIDEO)

November 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button