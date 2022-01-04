Bitcoin collapses, thanks to Omicron and a more aggressive Fed





It looked like a seemingly never-ending bull run in early November for bitcoin. Instead, from having targeted 70,000, the world’s leading cryptocurrency is now below the $ 50,000 mark after a weekend on a roller coaster. Bitcoin is down 3.37% today to $ 47,269.71, on levels from last October. By the weekend it had even gone up to $ 42,000, losing more than 20% of its value, before recovering later. The ether, on the other hand, lost 4.85%, slipping to 3,941.57 dollars. The entire sector is in the red and has written off about a fifth of its total value, which has fallen to about 2,200 billion.

The climate of risk aversion that is flaring up on the financial markets due to the economic uncertainties linked to the Omicron variant weighs on the digital asset. And the increasingly probable hypothesis of a more aggressive Federal Reserve in the face of soaring inflation is certainly not helping. Indeed, when the US central bank last raised rates in 2017 and 2018, bitcoin prices fell sharply. The current context of fear is inevitably creating greater volatility and less liquidity. However, another reason behind this wide-ranging sharp decline has been the sharp wave of liquidations of highly leveraged positions on the crypto derivatives market. As prices fell further, investors who had bought bitcoin on the sidelines were forced to close their positions, causing a cascade of sales. According to Coinglass, a series of exchanges focused on retail traders closed over $ 2 billion in long positions on bitcoin on Saturday. Some brokerage platforms allow traders to place bets 20 times or more of the size of the investment. This implies that even a small price movement in the wrong direction can cause exchanges to liquidate client positions when their initial investment is gone.

“Our expectation is that the rest of the fourth quarter will be difficult. We are not seeing the strength of bitcoin that we generally see after one of these devastating days. The leveraged markets have been completely reset and the open interest of futures contracts at their own. has been fully restored, ”commented Matt Dibb, chief operating officer of Stackfunds. The bearish phase once again confirms the high volatility of cryptocurrencies. “Bitcoin is a very high-risk asset and is not a proven hedge against inflation,” said Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya. (All rights reserved)



