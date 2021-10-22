Bitcoin comes from Walmart | 200 kiosks to buy them in cash

Walmart enters – albeit on tiptoe – in the world of Bitcoin. According to what was reported by Bloomberg, the retailer most important in the world will include 200 ATM that will allow you to buy $ BTC against cash.

If the results of the pilot project are positive, the group could move on to phase 2 of the project – or the inclusion of more than 8,000 kiosks at its points of sale.

200 kiosks to buy Bitcoin – what is it?

The move of Walmart is not yet, in proportion, extremely relevant to the world of Bitcoin, but it’s still a first step in the right direction.

According to what was reported by Bloomberg, the group will in fact introduce a total of 200 kiosks, through which customers can exchange cash for Bitcoin.

The service is offered by Coinstar – which is a company that has been active in the sector for some time and which providesregistration for users before they are able to complete the negotiation – registration which also includes a KYC very strict, according to the company to eliminate the possibility that its kiosks are used for money laundering.

The system will not be the most convenient, because will practice much higher commissions than the average of exchange, but it will be an entry point for many into the world of Bitcoin – something that a certain segment of the population would have difficulty doing on the way Informatics. The kiosks will take care of issuing a voucher which will represent a certain amount of $ BTC.

How does the system work?

This is a relatively standard ATM that accepts banknotes and that prints a voucher which represent a title to collect Bitcoins through Coinstar. The commissions are quite high, since a commission is charged to use the cash 7%. Not exactly the cheapest method for Buy Bitcoin, but for a very large slice of the public a very practical way to do it.

Walmart, we remember, has thousands of outlets in all of them United States, with a good presence also abroad

Today is also Valkyrie’s big day

The news of Walmart rides a trend started this week at Wall Street. After listing of the ProShares Bitcoin ETF, it will be the BTC ETF’s turn today Valkyrie.

A product also based on Bitcoin futures which are listed on CME from Chicago. The only way outlined by the SEC, at least for the moment, to get ETF listed in the USA. Which could change if Grayscale should be accepted for its transformation into exchange traded fund.

The winds that blow up Bitcoin they are all bullish – and the new record reached this week could be the basis for achieving much more important milestones. The wave overwhelms everything – and no one tries to oppose it anymore, not even Walmart.