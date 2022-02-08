Bitcoin confirms the break above its bearish trend

Bitcoin it is currently above $ 40,000. In fact, in the last three hours, its price had exceeded $ 44,000 and then settle at $ 43,803 (at the time of writing). Good news for short-term investors who, for the first time since November 2021, have been earning profits thanks to the confirmation of a Bitcoin break above its bearish trend two months. However, in the last 24 hours the queen of cryptocurrencies has maintained a positive trend equal to + 2.89%.

Bitcoin surpasses the key level of $ 44,000

What has particularly interested short-term investors is that Bitcoin has passed the key level place a $ 44,000. This is because those who hold the queen of cryptocurrencies in the short term, as already anticipated, benefited from its profits for the first time since November 2021, according to data from Glassnode.

Last Friday, in just two hours, Bitcoin surpassed i $ 40,000 of quotation thus marking an increase of more than11% in its price. A situation that amazed everyone for the speed with which it happened. Yesterday, despite the rally and an overall quiet weekend, he still got another one increase of price.

The last time that Bitcoin had recorded such a positive trend dating back to June 2021. Furthermore, last week the highest sum ever recorded since the beginning of December 2021 went into the crypto funds. We are talking about about 71 million dollars, 4.5 times higher than that of the week previous which, from Monday to Friday, in total saw in crypto funds inflows of $ 85 million. The largest percentage came from Brazil and Canada which accounted for 88% of the total.

All other digital assets, too, like Ethereum, which is among the cryptocurrencies that will continue to dominate the market in 2022, have remained at important levels. Ether is currently trading at $ 3,101 (at the time of writing) marking a positive trend of + 1.21%. Also Polygon it recorded a very good increase which, in percentage terms, translates into + 10.14%. But the absolute best in the past 24 hours is Shiba Inu which achieved an increase of + 21.09%, bringing its price to the top with an exchange price of 0.00003306.