Bitcoin, Conio “clears” the limits for buying and selling – Corriere.it

A premium service We are inaugurating dedicated support to facilitate the purchase of high volumes of bitcoin – he comments Christian Miccoli, co-founder and CEO of Conior -. The inclusion of this type of service in our proposal is an important indicator for cto understand the rapid evolution of the market and the broadening of the public that is approaching bitcoin. The choice of a minimum denomination of 25 thousand euros for the operations in Conio Prime allows us to offer a premium service to a wider range of customers compared to market standards.



Large volume purchases from 300,000 customers Conio, which he recently achieved the 300 thousand customers, has chosen to launch this service after observing how a growing percentage of its customers are starting to ask to buy large volumes, in a single solution, and to be able to do so in a smart and direct way. A service, therefore, that goes to meet to the interest in bitcoin on the part of holders of large assets. A phenomenon that, according to Conio, will increase. In fact, by 2030 millennials (those born between 1981 and 1996), who are characterized by a natural digital aptitude, they will inherit the wealth from their parents boomer.