News

Bitcoin, Conio “clears” the limits for buying and selling – Corriere.it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

A premium service

We are inaugurating dedicated support to facilitate the purchase of high volumes of bitcoin – he comments Christian Miccoli, co-founder and CEO of Conior -. The inclusion of this type of service in our proposal is an important indicator for cto understand the rapid evolution of the market and the broadening of the public that is approaching bitcoin. The choice of a minimum denomination of 25 thousand euros for the operations in Conio Prime allows us to offer a premium service to a wider range of customers compared to market standards.


Large volume purchases from 300,000 customers

Conio, which he recently achieved the 300 thousand customers, has chosen to launch this service after observing how a growing percentage of its customers are starting to ask to buy large volumes, in a single solution, and to be able to do so in a smart and direct way. A service, therefore, that goes to meet to the interest in bitcoin on the part of holders of large assets. A phenomenon that, according to Conio, will increase. In fact, by 2030 millennials (those born between 1981 and 1996), who are characterized by a natural digital aptitude, they will inherit the wealth from their parents boomer.

The spread of cryptocurrencies among millionaires

A recent Cnbc survey reports that half of the millennial millionaires in the US own at least 25% of their assets in cryptocurrencies. Over a third of them even have half of their assets in this asset. If you look at all generations, 83% of the millionaires surveyed have no investments in crypto and only one in ten have more than 10 percent.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Bitcoin is now energy sustainable for 57.7%

2 weeks ago

Cardano: important news | Charles Hoskinson optimistic for 2022

5 days ago

all about the film with John Boyega and the true story that inspired it

2 days ago

Aquaman 2, fans want to boycott him for “fault” of Amber Heard

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button