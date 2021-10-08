Bitcoin: Consob, use as currency is among uncertainties to be clarified – Cryptocurrency news

(ANSA) – MILAN, 08 OCT – “Despite the repeated declarations that cryptocurrencies are not money, we know that they are used as such, especially as a unit of account, a reservoir of values”. This was underlined by the president of Consob, Paolo Savona, convinced that the nature of cryptocurrencies is “among the uncertainties” to be clarified when it comes to digital finance and Blockchain. Putting down the data, Savona observes that “in the last 9 months of 2021 13 thousand new ATMs were opened to bitcoins, of which 70 in Italy, in addition to the 26 thousand already existing, which accept and deliver bitcoins”. Yet “my illustrious colleague Gensler, president of the SEC, said that cryptocurrencies are not money but are financial products. So the SEC can apply existing rules but must regulate technology platforms: a thesis that I share widely,” says the president. of Consob, adding that all supervisory authorities “must prepare for the transfer of financial markets into the infosphere”, that is, according to the philosopher Florindi, the information space of the digital age. (HANDLE).

