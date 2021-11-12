Bitcoin consolidates as Ethereum and Altcoins rise

The price of Bitcoin it is consolidating losses close to $ 65,000.

it is consolidating losses close to $ 65,000. Ethereum is rising towards USD 4,800, BNB is up 3%.

is rising towards USD 4,800, BNB is up 3%. SHIB gained 5% and MANA gained 19%.

The price of BTC It fell below the support level of $ 65,000 before a small recovery. Currently (04:20 UTC) it is looking to recover further and face a large hurdle close to USD 65,500.

Furthermore, most of the major altcoins are moving higher. ETH it is gaining momentum and may even exceed $ 4,800. XRP is trading close to USD 1.22 and may continue higher. ADA could gain pace for a move above $ 2.12.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of bitcoin

After a break down below $ 65,000, the price of bitcoin extended the losses. BTC even dropped below $ 63,500 before recovering. The price is now consolidating losses and trading close to $ 65,000. On the downside, initial support is near the $ 64,500 level. The next key support is near the $ 64,000 level, below which the price could test $ 63,200.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near $ 65,500. The next major resistance is forming near the $ 66,200 level above which the price could gain bullish momentum.

The price of Ethereum

The price of ethereum surpassed bitcoin and started a steady rise above $ 4,750. ETH is facing hurdles near the USD 4,800 level. The main obstacle is close to USD 4,850. A close above $ 4,850 is needed for a stronger short-term rise.

On the downside, initial support is near USD 4,720. The next key support is near $ 4,650, below which the price could test $ 4,550.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, SHIB and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is consolidating above the USD 2.00 and USD 2.05 support levels. The price is facing resistance near USD 2.12. A close above $ 2.12 could send the price towards the $ 2.20 level.

Binance coin (BNB) is moving higher towards the USD 635 resistance level. Immediate resistance is near the USD 640 level. The main breakout zone is near the USD 650 level, beyond which the price could start a steady rally.

Solana (SOL) is locked near the USD 235 level. It is also facing resistance near the USD 242 and USD 245 levels. The key obstacle is near USD 250, above which the price could possibly gain momentum bullish in the short term.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is up 5% and is approaching the $ 0.000055 level. A close above the USD 0.000055 resistance level could initiate a steady rise. Conversely, the price could drop towards the USD 0.000052 level.

The price of XRP is showing positive signs above the USD 1.20 support level. On the upside, the $ 1.232 level is an immediate obstacle. The main resistance is near USD 1.25. A close above $ 1.25 could lead to a stronger rise in the next period.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are up more than 8%, including UMA, ZRX, MANA, ALGO, ZEN, ZEC, CHZ, MINA, NEAR, SAND and XEC. Of these, UMA gained 19% and broke above the USD 3.00 level. Meanwhile, LRC, OMG and IOTX are down more than 10%.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is struggling to stay above the $ 65,000 level. If BTC extends losses below $ 64,200, it could even drop to $ 63,200.

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN