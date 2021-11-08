Bitcoin consolidates below the Fibonacci level which triggered the historic hikes of 2013

Bitcoin (BTC) continued to lateralize yesterday, amid various warnings suggesting that “this is not the time to sell the asset“.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

“This is not the time to sell”

Throughout Sunday, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed clear consolidation in the $ 62,000 area for BTC / USD. As impatience among traders grows, several analysts have spent words of caution, suggesting looking at longer timeframes and historical price patterns.

“What happens during a side period for BTC like the current one? Buyers and sellers exchange coins with each other. Buyers buy some. Sellers sell a little“, summarizes Rekt Capital to Twitter followers.

“If you think about where $ BTC will be in the coming months, you realize this is not the time to sell.”

According to the analyst TechDev, a two-week close above a key Fibonacci level could mean that BTC / USD is simply retracing its past highs:

“The close of a 2-week candle above the 1.618 level is what pushed the price in 2013. We are now consolidating just below.”

Likewise, price performance between 2017 and 2021 remains incredibly similar, placing the asset’s upside firmly within expected historical values, as reported by Cointelegraph.

Chart comparison 2013 vs 2021, BTC / USD. Source: TechDev / Twitter

High prices, but low interest

Looking at the market, the mood is undeniably bullish not only on Bitcoin, but also on Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL) and altcoins in general.

In the midst of constant forecasts of stellar prices, ETH / USD continued to reach new all-time highs, while other cryptocurrencies in the Top 10 by market cap held record highs.

“BTC is going to pump, ETH is going to pump, your favorite shitcoin is probably about to pump too. Be happy.”

Despite everything, consumer interest has lagged behind market momentum. In fact, Google Trends data for “Bitcoin” highlights a lack of interest related to price action.