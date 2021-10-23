Bitcoin consolidates earnings, Ethereum is blocked, SHIB + 12%

Bitcoin consolidates gains near the $ 57,000 level.

The price of bitcoin has extended its rise above the USD 56,000 level. BTC managed to break out of the USD 57,200 resistance zone. It traded close to USD 58,000 and is currently (05:34 UTC) consolidating gains just below USD 57,000.

On the other hand, most of the major altcoins are correcting to the downside. ETH failed to extend gains and corrected below USD 3,500. XRP fell more than 5% and a break below USD 1.10 occurred. ADA is also moving lower and is trading below USD 2.20.

Total market capitalization

Source: https://www.tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a clear break above USD 56,000, bitcoin’s price extended its rise. BTC broke the USD 56,500 resistance and USD 57,200 pivot level. The move to the upside was such that the price was trading close to the USD 58,000 level. Recently, there has been a downward correction below the USD 57,200 and USD 57,000 levels. The price is now consolidating, with immediate support at USD 56,000. The next major support is near USD 55,500.

On the upside, an initial barrier is near the USD 57,200 level. The next key resistance is near USD 57,500, above which the price could rise towards the USD 58,000 level.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum failed to stabilize above the USD 3,600 level and began a downward correction. ETH is now trading below the USD 3,500 support. The first major support is near the USD 3,440 level. Any further losses could open the door to a broader decline towards USD 3,350.

On the upside, the price may encounter resistance near the USD 3,540 level. The next big hurdle appears to form near USD 3,600, above which the price could struggle near USD 3,650.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) started a downward correction below the USD 2.20 support level. The price is now trading below USD 2.15 and may continue to fall towards the USD 2.05 level. The next major support is near the USD 2.00 level.

Litecoin (LTC) failed to break out of the USD 185 and USD 188 resistance levels. The price is now trading below USD 175 and could extend below USD 172. In this case, the price may continue to fall towards the USD 165 support.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is down 5% and is now trading below the USD 0.232 support. Immediate support is near the USD 0.220 level. If there is a break down below USD 0.220, the price could revisit the USD 0.200 pivot level in the near term.

The price of XRP began a new decline below the USD 1.12 support. The price even traded below USD 1.10 and may continue to decline. In this case, the price could test the USD 1.05 level. The next major support is near the USD 1.00 level.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are down more than 8%, including KLAY, DYDX, AR, DCR, MIOTA, STX, CELO, FLOW, ALGO, and ONE. Of these, KLAY fell more than 12% and broke the USD 1.60 support, while FLOW fell 13%. Meanwhile, SHIB is recovering and is now up 12% one day, trading at USD 0.00003054.

Overall, the bitcoin price is correcting gains below USD 57,000. However, BTC could start a new hike if it stays above the USD 55,000 support level in the next few sessions.

_____

_______

