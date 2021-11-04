Bitcoin consolidates, ETH new ATH, rally for Avalanche:

Bitcoin price consolidates

Bitcoin’s price continues to consolidate in a rather tight range for BTC, considering the price is trading above $ 60k, at the time of writing. The price of BTC has been trading between $ 58k- $ 64k since October 21 – which is just a 9.8% spread over that duration.

The 1-day BTC / USD chart below from TradingShot shows the price of Bitcoin with good support above the 1-day moving average of 100. The BTC price found strong support above the moving average during this bull cycle several times.

Bearish traders will be wondering if there is any chance that Bitcoin demand will slow down at this point. The bears need to push the BTC price back below a major inflection point at $ 60k and then break the strong support resistance for the bulls at $ 57.5k.

If the bears fail to push BTC’s price back below $ 60k, a trip back to challenging BTC’s all-time high may be imminent.

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 61,587- $ 63,546 and the 7-day range is $ 58,501- $ 64,210. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 14,101- $ 67,276.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 14,101.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 59,402.

Bitcoin [-0.55%] closed the daily candle with a value of 62,904 dollars and in red after finishing Tuesday in green.

Ethereum analysis: a new ATH

The price of Ether hit another new all-time high on Wednesday and continues to climb higher against the US dollar and BTC.

ETH is + 1.102% against the US dollar over the past 12 months and + 161.5% against BTC over the same time frame.

The ETH / USD chart below from Tolberti shows that Ether broke its ascending triangle to the upside and then the price of ETH broke through the $ 4.5k level.

Therefore, will ETH continue to rise to head back to the top of its long-term channel on the 1-week time scale?

If the ETH bulls can break above the $ 5k level and close above on a weekly scale, the buzz will really accelerate around a 5-digit Ether price in this cycle.

The graph above shows the potential to reach $ 20k per ETH in 2022 if this bull cycle continues until the end of Q1 2022.

The bears obviously hope to be able to curb this two-year bull market of Ether sooner or later and send the price below $ 4k once again.

However, this could prove to be a tall order as the Ether bulls have carved out a nice support resistance along the way to reach the $ 5k level for the first time in the history of the asset.

THEEther price is currently trading above all major moving averages, at the time of writing.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 4,465- $ 4,674 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,948- $ 4,674. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 398.24- $ 4.674.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 401.73.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 3,947.

Ether [+0,36%] closed its daily candle on Wednesday at $ 4,602 and in green figures for the third consecutive day.

Avalanche analysis

The price of Avalanche marked a growth of over11% Wednesday and ended the day at + $ 7.8 for AVAX. AVAX price now tries to break the last two resistance levels overhead between it and $ 100 on the daily time scale.

The AVAX / USD chart below from IAMTHEONEE shows that the two resistance levels for AVAX to break on the 1-day chart are $ 80.05 and $ 84.62. Once these levels are broken to the upside by the bulls, a triple-digit trip for the first time ever could be imminent for AVAX.

In order for the bears to crush the bullish dreams, the AVAX bears need to push back the price of AVAX within the structure it just exited from to the $ 66 level. If successful, bearish traders will over time try to push back the price of AVAX to the bottom of that structure at the $ 40 level.

Avalanche is + 2.236% against the US dollar over the past 12 months, + 386.7% against BTC and + 84.3% against ETH for the same duration.

The 24-hour price range for AVAX is $ 67.35- $ 77.06 and its 7-day price range is $ 60.86- $ 77.06. Avalanche’s 52-week price range is $ 2.82- $ 79.31.

Avalanche’s price on this date last year was $ 3.36.

The average price of AVAX over the past 30 days is $ 62.19.

Avalanche [+11.51%] closed its daily candle on Wednesday at a value of 75.54 dollars and in green figures for a fourth consecutive day.