Bitcoin: Consolidation Attempt Above $ 50K

Correlation between BTC and Stablecoin reserves

The greatest example in this sense that we have had in 2021 is the one relating to the USDC stablecoins, linked to the fluctuation of the US dollar. Whenever the USDC hit a new peak in foreign exchange reserves, Bitcoin’s valuation saw bullish momentum build up on the charts.. USDC reserves are currently stable just below the all-time-high levels. It is possible that this indicates a cautious attitude on the part of buyers, who are simply staying on the sidelines waiting for a bullish blow in prices. On the side of the miners, however, what has recently been observed is that cryptocurrency miners seem less and less likely to sell. At the time of going to press, the data suggests that the Miners Position Index (MPI) is currently below the 0 threshold. This indicates that the selling pressure from miners is to be considered negligible; in fact, only exceeding level 2 indicates an increase in bearish pressure.

Miners less and less likely to sell

One of the possible reasons why miners are reluctant to sell is undoubtedly represented by the block premiums and subsidies paid to them in recent days. According to Glassnode, after the halving suffered in 2020, miners’ earnings in USD have increased by 630% since the block subsidy was set at 6.25 BTC / block. Total revenue collected in September 2021 averaged around $ 40 million per day and these figures are not likely to decline unless Bitcoin falls back into the $ 20-25,000 range again. It is therefore clear that in this context there is no interest in selling by miners, a factor that could prove to be decisive in the long run in the prospect of reaching new highs.