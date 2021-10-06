Bitcoin: Consolidation Attempt Above $ 50K

With the price of Bitcoin fluctuating again – after about six months – in contact with the psychological threshold of $ 50,000, traders are once again wondering if this time the bullish momentum is enough to continue until the test of the all-time highs in $ area. 64-65000.
In today’s discussion we will try to answer this question based on the considerations of Biraaj T, engineer and cryptocurrency market expert for Ambcrypto. “Short-term support levels have formed in the $ 47,200 area,” where prices have already hit relative lows since the beginning of October twice in the early days of buying. The bullish trend strengthened starting from these lows, due to a reduction in selling pressure which allowed the development of the ongoing rally. According to Biraaj T there would be a “direct link” between the increase in stablecoin reserves and the increase in BTC prices, although comparisons of this kind “should be taken with a grain of salt, especially as stablecoin assets have often been linked to short-term price manipulations.” However, over the past year it has become increasingly evident that “During the consolidation of stablecoin reserves, the price of Bitcoin undergoes a strong recovery”.
Correlation between BTC and Stablecoin reserves
The greatest example in this sense that we have had in 2021 is the one relating to the USDC stablecoins, linked to the fluctuation of the US dollar. Whenever the USDC hit a new peak in foreign exchange reserves, Bitcoin’s valuation saw bullish momentum build up on the charts.. USDC reserves are currently stable just below the all-time-high levels. It is possible that this indicates a cautious attitude on the part of buyers, who are simply staying on the sidelines waiting for a bullish blow in prices. On the side of the miners, however, what has recently been observed is that cryptocurrency miners seem less and less likely to sell. At the time of going to press, the data suggests that the Miners Position Index (MPI) is currently below the 0 threshold. This indicates that the selling pressure from miners is to be considered negligible; in fact, only exceeding level 2 indicates an increase in bearish pressure.
Miners less and less likely to sell
One of the possible reasons why miners are reluctant to sell is undoubtedly represented by the block premiums and subsidies paid to them in recent days. According to Glassnode, after the halving suffered in 2020, miners’ earnings in USD have increased by 630% since the block subsidy was set at 6.25 BTC / block. Total revenue collected in September 2021 averaged around $ 40 million per day and these figures are not likely to decline unless Bitcoin falls back into the $ 20-25,000 range again. It is therefore clear that in this context there is no interest in selling by miners, a factor that could prove to be decisive in the long run in the prospect of reaching new highs.