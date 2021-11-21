Bitcoin Consolidation ‘May Be Over’, with Ethereum and Polkadot at New ATHs From CoinTelegraph



Bitcoin's consolidation 'may be over', with Ethereum and Polkadot at new ATHs



Bitcoin (BTC) is poised for a continuation of its bull run, while maintaining daily gains of 2.4%, according to a new analysis.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingViewTarget at $ 62,500 for a rebound in BTC price Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that Bitcoin is posting its best daily performance over the past week, raising expectations to higher levels.

On November 2, the major cryptocurrency abruptly left a side trading channel and earned nearly $ 2,000 in just over an hour.

