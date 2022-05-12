Bitcoin continues in free fall and drags down Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies | Economy | D.W.

The depreciation of digital currencies like bitcoin continues. This Tuesday, the price of bitcoin, the oldest and most well-known cryptocurrency, fell below $30,000 on the Bitfinex trading platform.

With a price of 29,833 dollars, the lowest level since July 2021, it was marked on Monday night. Just a few days ago, a bitcoin was worth more than 10,000 above the current price.

Other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, XRP or Dogecoin also gave way. The market value of around 19,300 crypto assets currently fell below the $1.5 billion mark, according to the Coinmarketcap portal.

The record of almost 3,000 million dollars reached last November now looks a long way off. The change in the interest rate of many central banks is considered the main reason for the decline in the crypto market.

Central bankers don’t just fight inflation with sometimes significant increases in interest rates. Rising interest rates are also hurting assets like bitcoin that don’t generate regular income. In addition, digital currencies, which are considered particularly risky, are suffering from the effects of global uncertainty due to the course of the war in Ukraine.

