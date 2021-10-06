News

Bitcoin continues its race towards the trillion capitalization

After reaching them, Bitcoin has exceeded 50 thousand dollars, officially decreeing the opening of what would appear to be a new, real one bull run, all within a few days of China’s ban on cryptocurrency transactions.

However, China’s hard fist does not seem to have had the imagined effect on the global market, in which confidence in the main cryptocurrencies would be full at the moment.

With a peak of $ 55,555 for the day, Bitcoin currently remains stable at $ 54,600, with a market cap of nearly a trillion. The current gain is 9% but, as was widely expected, even the main altcoins are immersed in the green.

Let’s start from Ethereum, trading at over $ 3,500, with a gain of 4.22%. Polkadot also rises, to be exact by 4.88%, with a current value of 32 dollars. A slight starting point also for Cardano, which however remains below 2% growth, with an exchange value of 2.23 dollars per single coin.

Recently, the world of cryptocurrencies has looked with interest to the support obtained also from government bodies and international banks. Among the most interesting news, certainly worthy of note is the opening of the Crypto Market Index Fund in Switzerland, but we also look with interest to the world of NFT with the arrival of Batman and Superman.

