Bitcoin continues its vertical fall along with other cryptocurrencies

In the end, the collapse of cryptocurrencies arrived, in spite of those who by now saw in this alternative investment the new Eldorado. The correction was not just – 130 billion dollars in capitalization were burned in just one day – and it overwhelmed the thousands of retail investors who had thrown themselves headlong into this new financial instrument.

The numbers of the debacle

Bitcoin, the most famous cryptocurrency, has plummeted to 32 thousand dollars and today it loses almost 4% and on 7 days about 14%. A price that is almost half compared to the peaks reached above 58 thousand dollars and very far from 100 thousand dollars expected by investors, a value that the electronic currency should have reached by the end of 2021.

Same fate for his sister Ethereumwhich today loses 3.8% to 2,198 dollars and over seven days shows a drop of 23%, far from the 4,159 dollars reached last year in the most favorable phase of the rally.

A mockery for Melania Trump

The fall of electronic currencies also had illustrious lives. An example is the former Forst Lady Melania Trumpwho had auctioned off some personal items, including the very famous white Hervé Pierre hat worn four years ago during the official visit to Paris with his wife and former President Donald Trump.

The charity auction, which involved a single form of payment in cryptocurrency Solana, closed at a price of approximately 177 thousand dollars (1,800 Solana), 30% lower than the 250 thousand dollars of the auction base. A full blown rip-off for the former First Lady who literally had to sell off her beautiful wide-brimmed hair, sold in a single lot together with a watercolor portrait of melania by Marc-Antoine Coulon and the NFT digital version of the same watercolor.

Here are the reasons for the collapse

A correction was long overdue for an asset considered to be very volatile and risky. The monetary authorities of the middle world had warned the financial community and the layman of the riskiness of this alternative investment, subject to great volatility.

The contingent reasons for the fall of cryptocurrencies have to do with the stock market correction, linked to a number of factors:

the geopolitical tensions linked to a Russia-Ukraine conflict

the Fed’s near rate hike.

There are also reasons of a more financial and technical nature, first of all the halving activity, that is, a cut in cryptocurrency production that has historically always pushed the price up for a few months, before experiencing a vertical tracoillo. The first halving took place in 2012, the second in 2016 and the third started in May 2020, when production was halved from 12.6 to 6.25 Bitcoins every 10 minutes. Each time this trade took place, the rally lasted about 18 months before the price plunged to similar levels to where it started.

From a technical point of view, there is also what some analysts call bearish head-shouldera graphic configuration that indicates a clear and unstoppable trend reversal.