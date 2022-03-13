Bitcoin continues on the bearish line within the Latin American market

Entering the end of the second week of the month, the cryptoactive Bitcoin closes the afternoon with a price that continues to position it in the LATAM bear market.

Its low price has been a factor that has attracted attention since the end of last year, although has had slight recoveries yet continues without coming out afloat.

According to the latest update, bitcoin is trading above USD 38,000, that is, it is being valued at a lower price than last week.

Therefore, we will now review its valuation behavior in the main Latin American markets.

Argentina

For this afternoon, the South American country is trading the digital asset for the case of sale and purchase, over 7 million Argentine pesos (ARS).

And according to ripio.comits index has been having a negative variation of the -3.08%.

Colombia

On the part of the New Granada country, bitcoin had a negative variation in the last week of 4.2%, thus positioning its value over 145 thousand Colombian pesos (COP).

While in the last 24 hours, bitcoin has changed by 1.4%. This was announced by Buda.com

Chile

In the case of Chile and using as a source Buddha.comthe digital asset exceeds 31 million Chilean pesos (CLP).

With a variation of 0.3% in the past 24 hours and 1.05% in the last week.

Mexico

The value of the cryptocurrency in the Aztec region is on the same steep path as the other main markets, since the BTC/MXN pair is at 163.09 BTC.

Maintaining an even more bearish behavior than the last analysis with data from bitso.com

Peru

According to Buda.com and its published data, the bitcoin price for this afternoon’s closing is 144,863 Peruvian soles (PEN).

Together with a weekly negative variation of 2% and one of the last 24 hours of 6.5%.

Venezuela

In Venezuela, bitcoin also shows a drop in its price. The Caribbean country is trading above 140 billion sovereign bolivars (VES) this afternoon. According to SatoshiTango.

The opinions expressed in this post do not necessarily represent the views or the editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation by the Author nor Cointelegraph. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

