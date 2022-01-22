Bitcoin continues to attract the attention of investors

Average reading time: 3 minutes

Bitcoin continues to be at the center of the scene and of the attention of analysts and investors, even in this initial phase of 2022. After reaching its record value in the course of 2021, the most well-known and capitalized cryptocurrency in the world, has had to face turbulence that has generated a decline in value. These difficulties have been generalized and have affected a good part of cryptocurrencies, however, prompting many people to ask themselves if this could be a good entry point to invest in Bitcoin.

For those who want to invest in the queen of cryptocurrencies, there are two different alternatives: using one of the best exchange, or recourse to one of the broker for online trading. The first alternative allows you to buy Bitcoins and put them in your digital wallet. The most famous and trusted exchange platforms, recommended by industry experts, are Binance And Coinbase. This form, however, has fees on deposits and provides for the need to acquire a good degree of skills.

A very interesting alternative and increasingly followed by a growing number of people is the one that involves the use of one of the main ones broker for online trading. These are characterized by particularly intuitive and easy to use platforms, by a remarkable security and by various management tools that can facilitate investments.

Evaluate a Bitcoin investment

One of the ways to buy bitcoins is to use i CFD, or the so-called contracts for difference, which do not allow you to insert real BTC in your virtual portfolio but are perfect for those who want to invest in this asset, as faithfully replicate the trend. The most famous broker to invest easily this way is eToro, leader in the sector thanks to the many services offered and the very high degree of security.

To decide whether to buy Bitcoin and when it may be the best time to do so, it is important to consider some factors, such as:

– Current trends and media influence.

– Technical analysis.

– Purchase value.

– Performance of other cryptocurrencies.

– Regulation.

– Energy consumption.

THE investment trend, that is the behaviors most adopted by investors around the world, and media attention can obviously have repercussions on the performance of Bitcoin, as well as for any other asset. It is also useful to know that Bitcoin has seen an increase over the years competition towards him, through the creation of many other cryptocurrencies. Consequently, the trend of the “competitors” obviously also has repercussions on Bitcoin.

In the same way, the issues concerning regulation can also be very important, and the consequent adoption of Bitcoin as a payment method by various administrative entities and large companies, and the energy consumption. The latter argument is often used by Bitcoin detractors, as it is considered one of its weaknesses.

Pay attention to mining

The so-called is also decisive for the performance of Bitcoin mining, that is the way in which the blockchain works which also determines the possible expansion of the project. This component is very important because it also binds to transactions, storage andissuance of new Bitcoins. The creators have in fact provided a cryptographic technology used for all recordings. For all these reasons, mining is often linked to project expansion.

A few days ago it was announced by many reference press bodies in the sector, the will of the Intel Group to take part in Bitcoin mining. This news is particularly important because it can significantly broaden the horizons of the most important cryptocurrency, through a chip which could make this procedure easier. In addition, Intel’s involvement also had the merit of positively influencing the Bitcoin community, given the great importance of this Group.

The mining and its sustainability represent two important factors and consequently deserves to be carefully considered by those who are evaluating the possibility to invest in Bitcoin. For investors it can be particularly useful to follow the updates regarding this aspect, as well as all the news regarding the most known, appreciated and capitalized cryptocurrency of all.