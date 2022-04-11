Bitcoin Continues to Fall as Former BitMEX CEO Gives $30,000 Per BTC Price Target for June

Bitcoin (BTC) saw a predictable drop at the open on Wall Street on April 11 as the bears pushed the market towards the $40,000 level.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin approaches $40,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed the pace of last week’s downtrend increase on Monday after a disappointing weekly close.

The quiet weekend gave way to volatility at the start of the new week, led by stocks losing ground around the world.

In Asia, the Hang Seng closed down 3% on the day in Hong Kong, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended down 2.6%. Germany’s DAX was trading down 0.77% at the time of writing, mimicking London’s FTSE 100.

With Wall Street just getting started, attention turned to the strength of the US dollar, as evidenced by the repeated rise of the US Dollar Currency Index (DXY) above the 100 mark on Monday.

“It seems a bit overextended here, not that it shows in risk assets yet”, plot Twitter commenter BC Richfield, showing a possible retracement target range.

“Expecting a pullback towards the 99.437 area which is the top of the previous range. If we hold here then we could see more blood in the water for risk assets like crypto but close back into the range and… .”

DXY chart with significant levels. Source: BC Richfield/Twitter

With Bitcoin firmly tilted to follow equities as they struggle against tightening central bank policy, the mood was dovish as the BTC/USD pair struggled for support at $41,000.

Rejection is for #Bitcoin. Let’s try to find support in the green zone.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading for March was hinted to lay bare the reality of inflationary pressures since the war between Russia and Ukraine began in Europe in late February.

The conflict and its impact on supply chains, particularly food, were yet to figure in the CPI data, which, however, was already at 40-year highs.

Markets expect a “massive shock”

Cryptocurrency veterans, however, increasingly had a different view. Instead of raising rates and reversing asset purchases to tackle inflation, central banks would have no choice but to continue their previous course despite rising prices.

“A massive shock to economic markets is brewing (and very soon) that will see central banks around the world aggressively reversing course on their ‘tightening’ talk,” tweeted podcast host Preston Pysh that day.

“The 40-year trend line in bond yields is unraveling and the US YCC is just around the corner.”

Pysh’s argument was echoed by former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes, who in his latest blog post on the economy revealed a complete lack of confidence in the idea that the Federal Reserve, in particular, was really trying to reduce the inflation.

“As I have said many times, the goal is not to fight inflation, but to appear to fight inflation so that national politicians can survive an angry population that works harder but can pay less,” he wrote.

“Central bankers need to tighten and tighten and tighten some more, but not too much, because positive real rates would completely destroy the global debt-based economy.”

If that ends up being a silver lining for cryptocurrencies, then the devil was at an opportune time. However, an initial drop in stocks due to tightening could send Bitcoin down considerably at first.

“The great thing about a 24/7 marketplace accessible to every human with an internet connection is that things happen quickly,” Hayes added.

“By the end of the second quarter of June this year, I think Bitcoin and Ether will have tested these levels: Bitcoin: $30,000, Ether: $2,500.”

