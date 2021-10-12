News

Bitcoin continues to grow and targets 60,000 dollars

It is still too early to hazard a prediction of a new all-time high for Bitcoin, but the threshold is approaching day by day: the $ 60,000 quota now seems within reach, supported by an increase in activity recorded on the blockchain. We recall that the absolute maximum in terms of value was reached in mid-April (64,888 dollars).

BTC is back on track: new record on the horizon?

At the time this article is written and published, BTC is trading at $ 57,150 (source CoinDesk). The first of the two graphs attached below shows the price change recorded in the last week. The upward trend is clear.

The value of Bitcoin and its variation in the last week (12/10/2021)

The trend emerges even more clearly taking into consideration a broader period, equal to the entire last month: from the end of September onwards growth it was continuous. The price of the cryptocurrency it hadn’t been that high in five months now.

The value of Bitcoin and its variation in the last month (12/10/2021)

As always, the emergence of news concerning the world Fintech, the attitude of authorities and institutions towards these assets, as well as obviously the dynamics triggered by those engaged in trading, will weigh on the trend.

The same applies to the declarations of the big of the financial market. Just yesterday Jamie Dimon, CEO and chairman of JPMorgan Chase, shared his opinion on Bitcoin: Personally, I believe that Bitcoin has no value. A rather tranchant judgment, however accompanied by a clarification: I don’t want to be a spokesperson, I don’t care, our customers are adults and disagree, that’s what the market does.

