Bitcoin Core 23.0 is now available and this is what’s new

Key facts: Bitcoin Core version 23 is compatible with all major operating systems

Bitcoin Core 23.0 arrives after 7 months of the last update, 22.0

This Monday version 23 of Bitcoin Core, the Bitcoin (BTC) programmatic code created by Satoshi Nakamoto 13 years ago, was released. The update brings with it a number of improvements, such as the removal of node preference and the way miner fees are estimated.

Information about the new update was posted on the Bitcoin Core developer mail by Wladimir van Deer Laan, the lead developer of this code.

Bitcoin Core 23.0 can now be downloaded from the official website.

The update, where more than 120 developers contributed, can be downloaded directly from the official Bitcoin Core website.

“Notable Changes” in Bitcoin Core 23.0

Among the main changes in Bitcoin Core 23.0 is the ability to improve peer-to-peer network communication. For example, a bitcoind node will no longer have to pass on addresses to incoming peers by default, but will be able to choose them.

In addition, there will be no preference for nodes using Bitcoin Core to listen only on ports 8333. This could promote compatibility with those nodes that do not use Bitcoin Core, causing more integration between different clients. In the past, nodes without that default parameter were less likely to connect to a Bitcoin Core node.

Although most nodes are using Bitcoin Core software, other clients like Knots have been receiving more support recently.

Bitcoin Core 23.0 Brings Bitcoin Miner Fee Estimation Changes, that now “takes into account” a replacement transaction fee rate (RBF).

This will allow nodes to improve the way they choose priority transactions according to the payment made by users.

The graphical interface (GUI) of Bitcoin Core was also updated. As detailed in the email, unspent outbound transactions (UTXO) they will be stored in the Bitcoin Core wallet database, avoiding their loss when closing the node unexpectedly, for example.

Besides, replaced the Bech32 checkbox with a dropdown menu for all address typesincluding those using Bech32m or Taproot, the most recent update to Bitcoin.

RPCs, which are remote procedure calls, have been updated in this new version of Bitcoin Core. This will allow, for example, locate substitution errors and report them more specifically.

Bitcoin Core 23.0 Compatibility

Bitcoin Core version 23.0 is compatible with all major operating systems: Windows, Linux and MacOS. But, in addition, and according to the developers, “it should work on most other Unix-like systems”.

When it is going to run, you have to shut down the node and wait for the update to complete, which could take a few minutes. Then you have to run the installer, depending on the operating system you are using. The rest is done practically automatically..

Bitcoin Core 23.0 is compatible with most operating systems. Source: BitcoinCore.

7 months from the last update

Bitcoin Core 23.0 arrives after 7 months of the last update, 22.0, which brought support for Taproot, in addition to other improvements in its algorithm, as reported by CriptoNoticias at the time.

Likewise, support was added to improve privacy in the Bitcoin code, relying on l2P networks, which allows private connections in a P2P exchange network.

With the arrival of Bitcoin Core 23.0, it is shown that developers are constantly working to improve the protocol, with consensual proposals and implementations, whose goal is to mass adoption and consecrate the new economy.