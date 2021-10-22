Bitcoin Core Developer Quits: Risks Too High

The maintainer developer of Bitcoin Core, Jonas Schnelli, announced his abandonment.

Dear Bitcoiners I decided to step down as Bitcoin Core maintainer and contributor. The last years where amazing and I coded, discussed and learned so much! I started contributing in 2013 and went full time in 2015. What a ride! But now, it’s time for me to move on. Thread 👇 – Jonas Schnelli (@_jonasschnelli_) October 21, 2021

Jonas Schnelli, a life as a Bitcoin Core developer

Schnelli started working on Bitcoin Core in 2013, and has been since 2015 full time maintainer, but after eight years he chose not to continue.

Bitcoin Core is the main software used to manage Bitcoin nodes, a direct descendant of the original software created by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008. Being an open source software managed by a community, anyone can decide to make their contribution.

Schnelli points out that in recent years they have joined the development of the Bitcoin Core project many experienced and highly skilled developers, therefore even in its absence

“The Bitcoin project is in the best possible hands”.

The reasons for the abandonment of Jonas Schnelli

About the reasons that led him to abandon the project he wrote that sometimes interests change, and not much can be done about it, but he also added that legal risks for Bitcoin developers are increasing year on year, and this can be stressful. In fact, he advises new developers to join anonymously, without disclosing their identity, as he did eight years ago.

However, it may also be that the fact that the value of BTC has grown a lot has also affected, and that perhaps it could grow further.

In 2013, the price of BTC at the beginning of the year was around $ 13, and it peaked at over $ 1,100. The current values ​​are therefore, at least, 57 times higher, with a maximum of 4,800 times higher.

It is possible that over time Schnelli has accumulated several BTC, also because in 2013 it was quite easy to mine them, and therefore now has a treasure. Given the increase in risks, it is in fact possible that the game is no longer worth the candle to him.

In fact he stated that for now it will not engage in any other project, and instead will allow himself a few months to find the next adventure.

However, he promised to stay on Twitter tweeting insights on Bitcoin, leaving the door open for his eventual return in the future as a Bitcoin developer.

The legal risks of Bitcoin devs

Schnelli’s decision brings to light the problems faced by those who publicly engage in the development or management of similar projects, and confirms that theat Satoshi Nakamoto’s initial choice to stay anonymous it was spot on.

In the future, it is possible that new regulations will make it easier and easier to manage this kind of activity also from a legal point of view, but for now it is still a big challenge.

Throughout its history there have already been numerous developers who, for one reason or another, have abandoned the Bitcoin project, but the latter has never really suffered from it that much. Suffice it to say that to date on the Bitcoin GitHub repository there are 828 contributors.