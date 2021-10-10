Bitcoin corrects to the downside, Ethereum continues to rise

The price of bitcoin began a downward correction below USD 54,500.

began a downward correction below USD 54,500. Ethereum traded above USD 3,550, XRP failed to break above USD 1.10.

traded above USD 3,550, XRP failed to break above USD 1.10. FTM gained 25% and broke the USD 2.10 level.

The price of bitcoin has started a downward correction from well above the USD 55,000 level. Currently (04:28 UTC) BTC is trading below USD 54,000 and may correct further below.

Major altcoins are showing mixed results. ETH it is trading well above USD 3,500 and could accelerate higher if a break above USD 3,600 occurs. XRP failed to break out of the USD 1.10 resistance and corrected to the downside. ADA broke above USD 2.32, but there were no subsequent moves.

Source: https://www.tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After trading above USD 55,500, the bitcoin price began a downward correction. BTC traded below the USD 54,500 and USD 54,000 levels. It is now moving further down towards the USD 53,500 support zone. The next major support is near the USD 53,200 level, below which there is a chance for a sharper decline. In this case, the price could plummet towards the USD 52,000 level.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near USD 54,500. The first key resistance is now forming near the USD 55,000 level, above which the price could start a new rise.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum is showing positive signals above the USD 3,500 pivot level. ETH even broke above the USD 3,600 level, but there was no proper close. If there is a daily close above USD 3,600, the price could accelerate towards the USD 3,700 and USD 3,750 levels.

On the downside, initial support is near the USD 3,510 and USD 3,500 levels. The next major support is near USD 3,440, below which the price may drop towards the USD 3,350 support.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) gained a pace above the USD 2.25 and USD 2.30 levels. It even broke above USD 2.32, but the bulls were unable to stay in action. As a result, there has been a downward correction and the price is now trading below USD 2.30.

Litecoin (LTC) broke the USD 180 and USD 185 resistance levels. However, it faced strong resistance near the USD 188 level. The price is now correcting to the downside and is trading below USD 180. If a break below USD 172 occurs, the price may drop towards the USD 165 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) broke above the USD 0.250 level before being corrected to the downside. The price is now consolidating near the USD 0.240 level. If there is a fresh rise above USD 0.250, the bulls could test the USD 0.265 level in the near term.

The price of XRP attempted a break-up above the USD 1.08 resistance. The price failed to break out of the USD 1.10 level and is now correcting to the downside. The price may soon make another attempt to break out of the short-term USD 1.10 resistance.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins have risen by more than 5%, including FTM, BSV, CHZ, EGLD, LUNA, NEAR, REV, SC, ALGO, KSM, YFI, ONE and DOT. Of these, FTM gained 25% and broke the USD 2.10 level before correcting to the downside.

Overall, the bitcoin price is correcting gains below the USD 54,000 level. However, BTC could remain stable near USD 53,000 and could start a new rise in the near term.

