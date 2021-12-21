Bitcoin could be a solution to Turkish inflation

This year and to date, the Turkish lira has fallen nearly 45% against the dollar with a major drop of 20% in just one week. There are many economists who see thehyperinflation in Turkey precisely because prices could undergo an increase of more than 30% in the coming months. There would be a solution and it could be precisely Bitcoin. A warning, perhaps, also for other countries that have a weak currency like the Turkish one.

Many think Bitcoin is the solution to Turkish inflation

Many now think that Bitcoin may it really be there solution right againstTurkish inflation. In Turkey, about 5,000 people have decided to invest in the queen of cryptocurrencies. However, many more believe that the best solution to this economic crisis is her.

Just think that the genres food basic necessities such as bread, tomato, yogurt, etc … have increased dramatically, costing over 46 lire. On average, a family that earns around 2,500 lire a month can’t even buy what they need to live. Even the bakeries are threatening closure because they produce the bread it costs too much and raw materials have become, as well as expensive, difficult to obtain. In addition, dangerous shortages of medicines and life-saving equipment, as well as medical and electronic equipment.

Meanwhile Erdogan not only does it not pay attention to the world of crypto and to Bitcoin, but he also removed the finance and treasury minister as he opposed his policy of lower interest rates. A somewhat questionable solution that still casts shadows on this policy. Furthermore, during an interview with a state broadcaster he stated: