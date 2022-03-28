Bitcoin could go down to $30,000 and then go up to 100,000

Bitcoin tries to break the vicious circle in which the value has gotten into to return to the levels of the beginning of the year, the best without a doubt for the asset so far this year. At the moment last week it resumed the path of 45,000 with levels not seen in its price in the last three weeks, despite the fact that on Sunday he broke it down again.

For example, several buttons on the improvement of the expectation on Bitcoin.Your indicator of fear and greed It had been a long time since I came out of the orange color, the color of fear and extreme fear, level 25 that I hadn’t come out of for a long time and he returns to the neutral yellow with 49 points, a substantial improvement.

It also shows it in its capitalization. The global already exceeds 2.02 trillion dollars agains and that is in part, with the improvement of 2.63% in total in 24 hours to its value in the market it once again exceeds 851,000 million dollars, with more than 42% of the total.

In its price chart we see how Bitcoin recovers 7.44% in the last weekwhich leaves the last month with decisive advances of 16.3% for assets. In the semester, the positive tone is also slightly maintained, with gains of 3.43%, while losses are reduced, significantly so far this year with falls of 5%. In the month of the war it rises above 6% despite its great volatility.

For Mike McGlone, the senior strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence considers that this reactivation of assets cannot last long, understanding that moves in the most expensive stock market in terms of GDP in history and that part of that has reactivated inflation and the Fed has an obligation to combat it. Hence be in favor of more drastic increases. Again bet because his target is $100,000 for Bitcoin, but before that, he says, the market could see him at $30,000 first.

As for the summary of what has happened in the week for Alejandro Zala, Country Manager of Bitpanda Spain “Bitcoin and most major altcoins started the week on a positive note, bouncing off their respective support levels as the macro picture stabilized. Bitcoin printed a bullish candlestick on the weekly charts and made gains of around 6% in the last seven days, while some of the major altcoins posted even double-digit gains.”

In addition, it highlights that “current conditions point towards a more bullish outlook in the short term, since investors seem to be less fearful. This week, the crypto fear and greed index went from 26 on Tuesday to 47 on Friday.The market turned from dovish to neutral, slowly moving away from the extreme fear territory of a few weeks ago.”

For the technical indicators that elaborate Bitcoin Investment Strategies, in rebound mode, just reaches 4 total points of the 10 possible that the value can accumulate. With long-term bearish trend, but medium-term bullish. With negative slow and positive fast total moment. In volume it is decreasing in its two aspects, in the medium and long term and its amplitude range is decreasing, both in the medium and long term.

From the conclusions that Investing.com highlights after its last financial event, they highlight regarding dangers for Bitcoin in the current exerciseregulation, competition and risk and also volatility.In the first case, considering, according to the experts consulted, that the necessary path is greater regulation, while considering that it could act as a second refuge along with gold, which they think will not lose its current role.

On the other hand, in terms of forecasts, from Investing.com considering that has not been as volatile as expected, despite Russia’s war against Ukraine. And they estimate that the level below 52,000 euros is to maintain caution, although by already overcoming resistance at 42,000 dollars, it could establish a firmer bullish cycle.

