Bitcoin could hit $ 100,000 this year

Bloomberg commodity strategy chief Mike McGlone posted a chart on Twitter, which he believes would show why Bitcoin could hit the $ 100,000 level this year. According to McGlone, if that happens it will be due to past bitcoin trading trends, its declining supply and mainstream adoption. Earlier, in another tweet of his, McGlone also said he believes it is unlikely that US regulation will halt the advance of bitcoin.

Previously, McGlone has repeatedly mentioned the importance of programmed deflation in bitcoin, which is a beneficial factor against the constant tapering (i.e. the gradual slowdown in large-scale asset purchases) constantly conducted by the government of the United States and other countries. such as UK, European Union, etc.

Furthermore, according to data shared by the Arcane Research platform, the amount of bitcoin held in reserves on crypto exchanges has plummeted. At the moment bitcoin exchange supplies have dropped to the levels last seen in August 2018. during the first year of the cryptocurrency crisis. Finally, according to the data, users have been actively withdrawing in the last two months. Since July 27, as many as 178,000 bitcoins have been moved from crypto trading venues, equivalent to $ 8,565,627,000 at the current exchange rate.