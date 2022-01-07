Bitcoin could outperform equities in 2022, despite the Fed squeeze

Expectations of tighter monetary policy in 2022 by the Federal Reserve could pose a short-term barrier to risk assets, such as stocks and cryptocurrencies, but there’s a good chance Bitcoin (BTC) can still make it. : according to Mike McGlone, commodity strategist at Bloomberg, investors recognize its value as a digital reserve asset.

The January Edition of Bloomberg’s Crypto Outlook Describes the Federal Reserve’s Plan to Raise Interest Rates in 2022 as a Possible “win-win scenario for Bitcoin compared to the stock marketThe reasons stem from the fact that the S&P 500 Index is currently overextended above its 60-month moving average in over two decades, and that Bitcoin is experiencing growing mainstream appeal as an inflation hedging asset.

“Extended markets have become common, but commodities and Bitcoin appear to be the leaders of the early reversion“says McGlone.”It’s a question of how long the bull market lasts, and we see the benchmark cryptocurrencies come out early“.

On Wednesday, minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting revealed central bankers are ready to aggressively curb their stimulus to the economy, faster than previously anticipated. The plan, at least for now, includes three interest rate hikes in 2022, accompanied by a reduction in the Fed’s balance sheet, which currently stands at nearly $ 8.3 trillion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities:

“Markets may be overreacting in the short term, but looking further, it’s clear how aggressive the Fed minutes have been. Agree to QE reduction + three interest rate hikes + accelerated QT: nobody expected it. “

While stimulus reduction is usually viewed as negative for risk assets, a broad category that includes stocks and cryptocurrencies, McGlone believes Bitcoin is uniquely positioned to outperform in this context:

“Cryptocurrencies are at the top of risky and speculative assets. If risk assets correct, it helps the Fed fight inflation. By becoming a global reserve asset, Bitcoin can be a primary beneficiary in that scenario.”

As for the broader cryptocurrency market, Bloomberg analyst predicts that the “lasting threesome“- Bitcoin, Ether (ETH) and dollar-pegged stablecoins – maintain dominance throughout the year.

BTC / USD is in a clear downtrend, accelerated following the release of the FOMC minutes

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show a steep drop in Bitcoin after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes. The cryptocurrency corrected below $ 43,000 for the first time since September, and is currently down 8% in the past 24 hours.