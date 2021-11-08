Bitcoin could reach $ 146,000 for JPMorgan

Analysts at JPMorgan, one of the largest banks in the United States, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, explained in a statement that bitcoin would only be able to reach its goal of exceeding $ 100,000 if its volatility drops sharply to allow investors. risk averse to feeling comfortable enough to add it to their portfolios, and thus citing the May price plunge as one reason institutional investors remained cautious.

In particular, many analysts and market experts have predicted that bitcoin’s value could rise to as high as $ 100,000 before the end of the year, citing rising inflation, which hit a 13-year high in the United States. . This fear has led to the influx of many institutional investors who have been actively looking for a means to protect themselves from this rising tide.

Credit: Pixabay

While the choice of these investors in the past would have been gold, the rise of millennials in the investment space could lead to the “crowding out of gold as an ‘alternative’ currency” thus giving room for BTC growth over the long term.

The bank, however, warned that if the volatile nature of the asset were to return to action, it could cause its value to plummet to around $ 30,000, as seen earlier in the year, but argued that “there is no ‘it is doubtful that cryptocurrencies and digital assets more generally are an emerging asset class and therefore on a multi-year structural upward trend ”.