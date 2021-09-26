Bitcoin could reach $ 37,000, but the trader says the bitcoin price will be higher “A number you can’t understand”

Bitcoin (BTCHa stamped another $ 40,000 for a retest on Sept. 26 as a fight for raging Weekly Closing.

1 hour BTC / USD (Bitstamp) candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin’s price is unlikely to be less than $ 40,000

Information from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView BTC / USD showed a pullback to $ 40,800 overnight after a previous failed attempt by sellers to push back $ 40,000 to the resistance.

With tough conditions keeping BTC’s price movement in a tight range, Sunday’s focus was on where the long-term bottom might be. Analysts have also remained visibly optimistic about what might come next.

in a Tweet thread Reflecting the broader Bitcoin situation, famed trader Pentoshi saw $ 37,000 as a potential floor.

“While I think the BTC dollar could trade shortly as low as 37K, it is unlikely there will be a long one.”

Bentoshi indicated that there are great buyer deals in the region, ranging from $ 36,000 to $ 40,000. These, as Cointelegraph also mentioned, are of rare size.

He wrote: “We can see offers accumulated on exchanges at those levels with the intent of filling them, but their volume is something I’ve never seen before on most exchanges.”

“The minimum is closer than you think, and the maximum is probably a number you can’t understand right now.”

BTC / USD (Binance) Buy / Sell Levels as of September 26th. Source: material indicators

Huobi to “withdraw” all Chinese users

Elsewhere, concerns about China have proved just as difficult to displace from sentiment.

Exchange Huobi has seen an influx of 10,000 BTC as it prepares to halt its Chinese operations, however it is small compared to what it has seen until last month.

Huobi BTC balance chart. Source: Bybt

“To comply with local laws and regulations, Huobi Global has suspended account registration for new users in mainland China, starting September 24, 2021 (UTC + 8)” announcement from the exchange issued on Sunday it reads.

“Huobi Global will gradually retire existing user accounts in mainland China by 24:00 (UTC + 8) on December 31, 2021 and will ensure the security of user resources.”

As Cointelegraph mentioned Despite extensive media coverage, nothing has changed in the position of the cryptocurrency in China, with its ban on cryptocurrencies essentially unchanged since September 2017.